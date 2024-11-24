Khasi culture takes centre stage at 125th Seng Kut Snem celebrations

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 23: The 125th Seng Kut Snem, a celebration of the Khasi people’s traditional faith and culture, was observed with grandeur on Saturday.

This annual festival, held on the eve of the Khasi New Year, brought the community together wherein people from all across the state partook in the celebration.

The highlight of the day was the colourful Iaid Pyni Riti, a grand cultural procession showcasing the rich traditions of the Khasi people.

The procession, marked by colourful attire, singing and music, culminated at the Weiking Ground in Jaiaw. There, indigenous priests led prayers, whilst traditional dances added a festive charm to the occasion.

Seng Kut Snem holds deep historical significance for the Khasi community.

The festival traces its roots to the formation of the Seng Khasi on August 23, 1899, by 16

Khasi youths determined to protect their age-old faith and culture from the changes brought by colonial rule and missionary influences.

Over the years, the Seng Khasi has grown as the torchbearer of Niamtre—the indigenous Khasi faith—and the preserver of traditional customs and practices.

This year’s festivities celebrated the Khasi people, with community members coming together to sing, dance, play music and share joyful moments.