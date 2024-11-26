Tuesday, November 26, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Breaking down Maha results: BJP’s consistent rise & Congress’s steep fall since 1990s

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Mumbai, Nov 26: The recently held Maharashtra Assembly elections sprang up a welcome surprise for the ruling MahaYuti alliance and shock defeat for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), as the former shot to its best-ever show while the latter recorded its worst-ever performance.

Another remarkable outcome of the polls was that this election came out as more of a BJP and Congress contest rather than a MahaYuti- MVA face-off, as anticipated before the polls. As the heat and dust of the poll battle stands settled now, a detailed assessment of the election results shows another interesting trend i.e. BJP’s sustained ascent and Congress’ continuous downslide since the 1990s.

In the mid-1990s, Congress and BJP were two leading parties in the state, pocketing close to 150 seats in the 288-member Assembly while regional satraps like NCP and Shiv Sena also commanded a good vote share among the voters.

With the passage of time, Congress tally continued to dwindle while BJP’s numbers showed a consistent rise, with the former maintaining a slender lead over the latter. The year 2014, when the Narendra Modi government came to power at the Centre, marked a turning point for BJP as its tally zoomed past the 100 mark and spelt doom for the grand old party.

Since 2014, BJP has been bagging more than 100 seats in Assembly elections, with 2024 being its best performance (132) while Cong’s falling graph hitting an abyss, with its worst-ever show (16 seats), to date. As per Election Commission data, BJP won 132 seats and its alliance partners SS and NCP garnered 57 and 41 seats while MVA constituents Congress, SS (UBT) and NCP-SP bagged 16, 20 and 10 seats respectively in the 2024 Assembly polls.

BJP also managed a whopping strike rate of over 89 per cent, winning 132 out of 145 seats it contested while its allies Eknath Shinde-led SS and Ajit Pawar-led NCP commanded a strike rate of over 70 per cent. For Congress and its allies, their strike rate remained at a humiliating low.

IANS

Previous article
Malaika Arora is living her best life on a moving train
Next article
Assam highways: NHIDCL asked to proactively tackle challenges
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya Governor urges youth to study constitution closely

Shillong, Nov 26: Raj Bhavan, Meghalaya celebrated the 75th Constitution Day with a solemn and inspiring ceremony held...
Environment

Over 1700 students attend “Rhino Goes to School” near Pobitora WLS in Assam

Guwahati, Nov 26: Over 1700 school students attended a series of ‘Rhino Goes to School’ programmes organised in...
NATIONAL

Assam online trading scam: HC grants bail to five accused

Guwahati, Nov 26: Five persons accused in the multi-crore online trading scam in Assam have been granted default...
MEGHALAYA

Shillong hawkers to be allotted designated spaces soon

Shillong, Nov 26:  The hawkers in Shillong will be relocated to designated vending spaces in the Khyndai Lad...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Meghalaya Governor urges youth to study constitution closely

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Nov 26: Raj Bhavan, Meghalaya celebrated the 75th...

Over 1700 students attend “Rhino Goes to School” near Pobitora WLS in Assam

Environment 0
Guwahati, Nov 26: Over 1700 school students attended a...

Assam online trading scam: HC grants bail to five accused

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Nov 26: Five persons accused in the multi-crore...
Load more

Popular news

Meghalaya Governor urges youth to study constitution closely

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Nov 26: Raj Bhavan, Meghalaya celebrated the 75th...

Over 1700 students attend “Rhino Goes to School” near Pobitora WLS in Assam

Environment 0
Guwahati, Nov 26: Over 1700 school students attended a...

Assam online trading scam: HC grants bail to five accused

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Nov 26: Five persons accused in the multi-crore...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge