Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Malaika Arora is living her best life on a moving train

Mumbai, Nov 26: Malaika Arora recently shared a delightful moment from her travels, giving a glimpse into her “best life” aboard a moving train. The actress posted a video showcasing her love for life’s simple pleasures. With a dabba (lunchbox) in one hand and a face mask on, she described how her team was humorously bickering over the last bite of food—an event she likened to a “Hunger Games” showdown.

On Tuesday, the model-actress took to her Instagram story and shared a video with the caption, “Living my best life with a dabba in one hand, a face mask on, and my team fighting over the last bite like it’s the Hunger Games. Who needs a vacation when you’ve got snacks, skincare, and squad drama on a moving train? @railminindia #TiffinTakedown #BeautySleepOnTheGo #SquadGoals #IndianRailwayAdventures.”

In the clip, Arora is seen enjoying herself with her team on the moving train. In no time, fans and her friends took to the comments section to share their excitement. One said, “Haha I wish train rides were like this growing up too. Hope you had some soup!” Another wrote, “When journey is better than the destination.” Meanwhile, the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl recently made headlines for sharing a cryptic post about her relationship status. Malaika shared a post on Instagram that read, “My status right now”, and came with three drop-down options – “In a relationship, Single, Hehehe.”

In the post, “hehehe” option was selected out of the three. Arora’s post comes after Arjun Kapoor confirmed their breakup and clarified that he’s single at the Diwali bash hosted by politician Raj Thackeray at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Since Arjun confirmed their breakup, Malaika has been sharing a series of reflective and cryptic posts on her Instagram Stories. In one of her recent updates, she posted an inspiring message that read, “Every positive thought is a silent prayer that will change your life. Good morning, have a great day.”

The two began their relationship in 2018 but remained private about their romance. While they refrained from discussing their bond openly, their affectionate gestures spoke volumes. Arjun also showed his unwavering support during a challenging time for Malaika, visiting her after the passing of her father, Anil Mehta, in September this year.

IANS

Ensure safety and security of Hindus and all minorities, India tells Bangladesh after jailing of Hindu priest
Breaking down Maha results: BJP's consistent rise & Congress's steep fall since 1990s
