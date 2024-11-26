Tuesday, November 26, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

Search operation continues to locate railway officer swept away in Arunachal river

By: Migrate Admin

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Itanagar, Nov 26: Efforts to locate Suvendu Choudhary, Chief Principal Security Officer of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), who went missing after being swept away by the strong currents of the Lohit River in Arunachal Pradesh, continued on the third day on Tuesday, officials said.

An NFR official said that search and rescue operations at Parashuram Kund in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lohit district and downstream locations are being carried out jointly by the National and State Disaster Response Force, Army, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and local Police teams.

The official said that 12 boats have been deployed and patrol teams are carrying out searches at all possible locations, including three places where the river widens. Senior officers of NFR, including the Divisional Railway Manager, Tinsukia are at the location, and coordinating with state and district authorities to deploy all possible means.

NFR General Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava is in touch with the top officials of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam state governments. According to a railway official, Choudhary, 55, after completing official works went to Parashuram Kund, a Hindu pilgrimage centre situated at Telu Shati area of Mishmi plateau, along with family and other NFR officials but suddenly slipped into deep water and was swept away on Sunday.

The official said that immediately after the incident search operations were launched but Choudhary has not been located yet. Parshuram Kund is in the lower reaches of the Lohit River, approximately 48 km from Tezu, the headquarters of the Lohit district.

The NFR, one among the 17 railway zones in India, operates in the northeastern states, seven districts of West Bengal and five districts of north Bihar. According to officials, as many as 18 railway infrastructure projects of 1,368 km length with a total investment of Rs 74,972 crore are going on in the eight northeastern states, including Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim.

IANS

Previous article
Indian telecom tower firms to spend Rs 21,000 crore in FY 2025, 2026 to boost rural networks
Next article
Setback for Hemant Soren as court rejects exemption plea in ED case
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

‘When you lose, EVMs are tampered with; when you win, EVMs are fine’, SC dismisses PIL

New Delhi, Nov 26:  The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking directions to...
Health

Weight loss, diabetes drugs can also protect kidneys: Study

New Delhi, Nov 26: The popular glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists known to help in weight loss as...
NATIONAL

Setback for Hemant Soren as court rejects exemption plea in ED case

Ranchi, Nov 26:  Jharkhand's Chief Minister-elect Hemant Soren faced a legal setback on Tuesday after the MP-MLA Special...
Business

Indian telecom tower firms to spend Rs 21,000 crore in FY 2025, 2026 to boost rural networks

New Delhi, Nov 26: Independent telecom tower companies in India are likely to spend Rs 21,000 crore over...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

‘When you lose, EVMs are tampered with; when you win, EVMs are fine’, SC dismisses PIL

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Nov 26:  The Supreme Court on Tuesday...

Weight loss, diabetes drugs can also protect kidneys: Study

Health 0
New Delhi, Nov 26: The popular glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1)...

Setback for Hemant Soren as court rejects exemption plea in ED case

NATIONAL 0
Ranchi, Nov 26:  Jharkhand's Chief Minister-elect Hemant Soren faced...
Load more

Popular news

‘When you lose, EVMs are tampered with; when you win, EVMs are fine’, SC dismisses PIL

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Nov 26:  The Supreme Court on Tuesday...

Weight loss, diabetes drugs can also protect kidneys: Study

Health 0
New Delhi, Nov 26: The popular glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1)...

Setback for Hemant Soren as court rejects exemption plea in ED case

NATIONAL 0
Ranchi, Nov 26:  Jharkhand's Chief Minister-elect Hemant Soren faced...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge