POT POURRI

New Zealanders help save about 30 whales

Wellington, Nov 25: More than 30 pilot whales that stranded themselves on a beach in New Zealand were safely returned to the ocean after conservation workers and residents helped to refloat them by lifting them on sheets. Four of the pilot whales died, New Zealand’s conservation agency said.

New Zealand is a whale stranding hotspot and pilot whales are especially prolific stranders.

A team was monitoring Ruakaka Beach near the city of Whangarei in New Zealand’s north on Monday to ensure there were no signs of the whales saved Sunday stranding again, the Department of Conservation told The Associated Press. The agency praised as “incredible” the efforts made by hundreds of people to help save the foundering pod.

“It’s amazing to witness the genuine care and compassion people have shown toward these magnificent animals,” Joel Lauterbach, a Department of Conservation spokesperson, said in a statement. “This response demonstrates the deep connection we all share with our marine environment.” (AP)

Vatican to install webcam at St Peter’s tomb

Vatican City, Nov 25: Roman Catholic faithful will be able to view St Peter’s tomb remotely as part of the Vatican’s technological outreach with its far-flung flock during the upcoming Holy Year.

Pope Francis will inaugurate a webcam on December 2 to be installed beneath the main altar of St Peter’s Basilica.

Another webcam will be placed on the basilica’s Holy Door for the 2025 Jubilee, during which indulgences for the forgiveness of sins are granted to pilgrims who travel to Rome and enter through it.

The link will provide “symbolic access” to those who cannot make the journey, the Vatican said on Monday. The 2025 Jubilee is a once-every-quarter-century event that is expected to attract 32 million pilgrims to Rome. Francis will officially open the basilica’s Holy Door on Christmas Eve.

In another aspect of the Vatican’s communications outreach during the Holy Year, officials announced a new magazine featuring a section in which Francis responds to reader questions, including one from a grandmother concerned over children’s decision to not have her grandchildren baptized. (AP)

Cambodia launches app to combat violence against women

Phnom Penh, Nov 25: Cambodia’s Ministry of Women’s Affairs, in partnership with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), on Monday launched the ‘GBV Safe App’ to combat violence against women and girls in the Southeast Asian country.

The mobile app is an important advancement in Cambodia’s efforts to provide those who experience violence easy access to information, support and care, it was reported.

It provides easy access to essential information such as awareness about gender-based violence and sexual harassment, the press release said, adding that it links users to a network of essential services, including hotlines, legal aid, and psychosocial counseling.

“The GBV Safe App is a testament to our commitment to leverage technology to combat gender-based violence,” said Cambodian Minister of Women’s Affairs Ing Kantha Phavi.

“This app provides women and girls with information and resources to seek help when they need it most. It is a crucial step towards creating a safer and more equitable society for all,” she added.

Sandra Bernklau, UNFPA representative to Cambodia, stressed the importance of the app, saying that it has created a tool that can make a real difference in the lives of women and girls in Cambodia.

The app is free to download on Android devices via the Google Play Store and will soon be available on the Apple App Store for iOS devices, the press release said. (IANS)

Australia orders national review into school bullying

Canberra, Nov 25: The Australian government has ordered a nationwide review of bullying at schools.

Jason Clare, the Minister for Education, on Sunday, said he has written to state and territory counterparts to recommend an expert-led review of current school responses to bullying, Xinhua news agency reported.

He said that the review will be funded by the federal government and report back with options to develop a national standard on bullying to better protect students across the country.

“The investigation will look at what is working and what needs strengthening, before reporting to education ministers with options for the development of a national standard,” Clare wrote. “This would inform policies across jurisdictions and sectors to provide children and parents confidence that no matter where their child goes to school if they’re experiencing bullying, it will be managed in an appropriate way.”

It comes after 12-year-old Charlotte O’Brien died by suicide in September after experiencing bullying at her Sydney school. Shortly after her death, O’Brien’s parents revealed that her dying wish was to raise awareness about the bullying crisis in schools. (IANS)