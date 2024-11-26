Tuesday, November 26, 2024
INTERNATIONAL

Pak police clash with PTI supporters; 1 killed

By: Agencies

Lahore, Nov 25: A policeman was killed and 70 others injured while many personnel were taken “hostage” when former prime minister Imran Khan’s supporters clashed with police in different parts of Pakistan, particularly in Islamabad, the Punjab government said on Monday.
The 72-year-old former premier issued a “final call” on November 13 for nationwide protests on November 24, denouncing what he termed as the stolen mandate, the unjust arrests of people and the passage of the 26th amendment, which he said has strengthened a “dictatorial regime”.
His supporters resumed march towards Islamabad on Monday after an overnight stop on the way amid stiff resistance by the authorities to foil their attempt to enter the national capital and stage a sit-in at the D-Chowk, located close to several important government buildings: the Presidency, the PM Office, the Parliament, and the Supreme Court.
Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari at a press conference here said the condition of five personnel was critical after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters clashed with the police in Punjab and Islamabad.
At least 70 policemen have been injured and one killed in clashes, she said.
“Constable Mubashir lost his life in a clash with the PTI workers. To those who call them a political party, I ask them if they will say it after this. Imran Khan’s supporters taking police officers hostage… is this politics,” the minister asked.
Bokhari said Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi was setting this country on fire. “Bushra is inciting the Pashtuns (Pathans) to get her husband released.” Khan has been implicated in dozens of cases since his government was dismissed through a no-confidence motion in 2022. He has been in Adiala Jail at Rawalpindi since last year facing over 200 cases. (PTI)

