Wednesday, November 27, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

After 4 days’ search, missing top railway security officer’s body found in Arunachal river

By: Migrate Admin

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Itanagar, Nov 27: After four days of hectic search the body of Suvendu Choudhary, the Chief Principal Security Officer of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), was found on Wednesday in the Lohit River in Arunachal Pradesh, officials said.

Railway officials said that Choudhary’s body was recovered on Wednesday afternoon around 20 km downstream. Senior officers of NFR have reached the location. According to a railway official, Choudhary, 55, after completing official works on Sunday went to Parashuram Kund, a Hindu pilgrimage centre situated at Telu Shati area of Mishmi plateau in Lohit district, along with family and other NFR officials but suddenly slipped into the deep water of the Lohit River and was swept away.

Immediately after the incident, search and rescue operations at Parashuram Kund and downstream locations were launched jointly by the National and State Disaster Response Force, the army, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, and local police teams.

The railway official said that 12 boats had been deployed and patrol teams were carrying out searches at all possible locations, including three places where the river widens. Senior officers of NFR, including the Divisional Railway Manager, Tinsukia, were at the location, and coordinated with state and district authorities to deploy all possible means.

NFR General Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava was in touch with the top officials of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam state governments. NFR’s Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said that the entire railway fraternity stands with the bereaved family of Choudhary in this heartbreaking moment.

He will be deeply missed, the CPRO said. Parshuram Kund is in the lower reaches of the Lohit River, 48 km from Tezu, the headquarters of the Lohit district. The NFR, one among the 17 railway zones in India, operates in the northeastern states, seven districts of West Bengal and five districts of north Bihar. According to officials, as many as 18 railway infrastructure projects of 1,368 km length with a total investment of Rs 74,972 crore are going on in the eight northeastern states, including Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim.

IANS

Previous article
Against India’s growth story: Congress faces backlash over allegations against Adani Group
Next article
Russia expels German reporters over Russian media office closure
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

India, France must bolster partnership in renewable energy sector: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, Nov 27: India and France have a huge potential for partnerships in renewable energy with the...
INTERNATIONAL

Russia expels German reporters over Russian media office closure

Moscow, Nov 27: Russia has ordered journalists of the German media ARD to leave the country in response...
NATIONAL

Against India’s growth story: Congress faces backlash over allegations against Adani Group

New Delhi, Nov 27: The Congress party came under sharp criticism from many quarters on Wednesday over its...
INTERNATIONAL

Bangladesh Islamists reveal their true agenda, demand ban on ‘extremist organisation’ ISKCON

Dhaka, Nov 27: The interim government in Bangladesh, headed by Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus, continues to target the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

India, France must bolster partnership in renewable energy sector: Piyush Goyal

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Nov 27: India and France have a...

Russia expels German reporters over Russian media office closure

INTERNATIONAL 0
Moscow, Nov 27: Russia has ordered journalists of the...

Against India’s growth story: Congress faces backlash over allegations against Adani Group

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Nov 27: The Congress party came under...
Load more

Popular news

India, France must bolster partnership in renewable energy sector: Piyush Goyal

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Nov 27: India and France have a...

Russia expels German reporters over Russian media office closure

INTERNATIONAL 0
Moscow, Nov 27: Russia has ordered journalists of the...

Against India’s growth story: Congress faces backlash over allegations against Adani Group

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Nov 27: The Congress party came under...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge