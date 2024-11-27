Wednesday, November 27, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONALNews Alert

Russia expels German reporters over Russian media office closure

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Moscow, Nov 27: Russia has ordered journalists of the German media ARD to leave the country in response to German authorities’ closure of Russian broadcaster Channel One’s office, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

“In response to the unfriendly actions of German authorities, which were taken against Russian correspondents … as a mirror measure, it is prescribed to German correspondents to hand over their accreditation certificates and leave the territory of the Russian Federation,” Zakharova said at a media briefing.

She added that Russia will be ready to issue accreditation to new ARD employees after Germany creates conditions for the work of Russian journalists and resumes activities of Channel One’s office.

Earlier in the day, Russian media reported German authorities were closing Channel One’s office in Berlin, requiring a correspondent and a cameraman of the broadcaster to leave Germany in early December, Xinhua news agency reported.

The broadcaster provided a document by the German authorities, which reportedly stated that “the activities of Channel One represent a significant immediate threat to public order and security in Germany and the EU as they pose a threat to the process of the formation of the public opinion and decision-making in the member states.”

IANS

Previous article
After 4 days’ search, missing top railway security officer’s body found in Arunachal river
Next article
India, France must bolster partnership in renewable energy sector: Piyush Goyal
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

India, France must bolster partnership in renewable energy sector: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, Nov 27: India and France have a huge potential for partnerships in renewable energy with the...
NATIONAL

After 4 days’ search, missing top railway security officer’s body found in Arunachal river

Itanagar, Nov 27: After four days of hectic search the body of Suvendu Choudhary, the Chief Principal Security...
NATIONAL

Against India’s growth story: Congress faces backlash over allegations against Adani Group

New Delhi, Nov 27: The Congress party came under sharp criticism from many quarters on Wednesday over its...
INTERNATIONAL

Bangladesh Islamists reveal their true agenda, demand ban on ‘extremist organisation’ ISKCON

Dhaka, Nov 27: The interim government in Bangladesh, headed by Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus, continues to target the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

India, France must bolster partnership in renewable energy sector: Piyush Goyal

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Nov 27: India and France have a...

After 4 days’ search, missing top railway security officer’s body found in Arunachal river

NATIONAL 0
Itanagar, Nov 27: After four days of hectic search...

Against India’s growth story: Congress faces backlash over allegations against Adani Group

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Nov 27: The Congress party came under...
Load more

Popular news

India, France must bolster partnership in renewable energy sector: Piyush Goyal

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Nov 27: India and France have a...

After 4 days’ search, missing top railway security officer’s body found in Arunachal river

NATIONAL 0
Itanagar, Nov 27: After four days of hectic search...

Against India’s growth story: Congress faces backlash over allegations against Adani Group

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Nov 27: The Congress party came under...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge