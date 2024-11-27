Wednesday, November 27, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYANATIONALNews Alert

NPP’s strength increases to 32 MLAs in 60-member Meghalaya Assembly

By: Migrate Admin

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, Nov 27: The ruling NPP in Meghalaya now enjoys the support of 32 MLAs in the 60-member Meghalaya Legislative Assembly after victory of its candidate Dr. Mehtab Chandee A. Sangma takes in the recently held byelection to Gambegre LAC in Garo Hills. However, the the party is not in the mood of any realignment in the MDA Government.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said that the MDA Government wants to send positive message to the people and the same alliance comprising of different political parties would continue to work in the long run. He said that the MDA partners have shown confidence and even NPP is showing confidence in other alliance partners.

Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Speaker, Thomas Sangma today said that the Government is careful and going slow with the construction of the Assembly building at New Shillong Township.

Thomas Sangma said that the implementing agency is carefully doing the work for the building. The dome of the under construction building had collapsed few years ago after which the Government was criticised heavily by the people. He also informed that there have bene changes in the design of the building

Previous article
Sensex ends in green, Adani Ports top gainer
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Business

Sensex ends in green, Adani Ports top gainer

Mumbai, Nov 27: The Indian stock market ended in green on Wednesday as buying was seen in the...
NATIONAL

Adani Portfolio stocks rally up to 20 pc, Group adds Rs 1.25 lakh crore to its market cap

Mumbai, Nov 27: The Adani Group saw a stupendous rise in its market capitalisation on Wednesday, adding nearly...
NATIONAL

PM Modi’s decision regarding Maha’s CM post will be final: Eknath Shinde

Thane, Nov 27: Maharashtra caretaker Chief Minister and Shiv Sena Chief Leader Eknath Shinde said on Wednesday that...
INTERNATIONAL

Nothing short of genocide: ISKCON’s Radharaman slams Das’ arrest, Bangladesh situation

Kolkata, Nov 27: ISKCON Kolkata Vice President and spokesperson Radharaman Das on Wednesday strongly condemned the arrest of...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Sensex ends in green, Adani Ports top gainer

Business 0
Mumbai, Nov 27: The Indian stock market ended in...

Adani Portfolio stocks rally up to 20 pc, Group adds Rs 1.25 lakh crore to its market cap

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Nov 27: The Adani Group saw a stupendous...

PM Modi’s decision regarding Maha’s CM post will be final: Eknath Shinde

NATIONAL 0
Thane, Nov 27: Maharashtra caretaker Chief Minister and Shiv...
Load more

Popular news

Sensex ends in green, Adani Ports top gainer

Business 0
Mumbai, Nov 27: The Indian stock market ended in...

Adani Portfolio stocks rally up to 20 pc, Group adds Rs 1.25 lakh crore to its market cap

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Nov 27: The Adani Group saw a stupendous...

PM Modi’s decision regarding Maha’s CM post will be final: Eknath Shinde

NATIONAL 0
Thane, Nov 27: Maharashtra caretaker Chief Minister and Shiv...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge