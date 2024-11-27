NPP’s strength increases to 32 MLAs in 60-member Meghalaya Assembly

Shillong, Nov 27: The ruling NPP in Meghalaya now enjoys the support of 32 MLAs in the 60-member Meghalaya Legislative Assembly after victory of its candidate Dr. Mehtab Chandee A. Sangma takes in the recently held byelection to Gambegre LAC in Garo Hills. However, the the party is not in the mood of any realignment in the MDA Government.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said that the MDA Government wants to send positive message to the people and the same alliance comprising of different political parties would continue to work in the long run. He said that the MDA partners have shown confidence and even NPP is showing confidence in other alliance partners.

Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Speaker, Thomas Sangma today said that the Government is careful and going slow with the construction of the Assembly building at New Shillong Township.

Thomas Sangma said that the implementing agency is carefully doing the work for the building. The dome of the under construction building had collapsed few years ago after which the Government was criticised heavily by the people. He also informed that there have bene changes in the design of the building