LeT terrorist Salman R Khan deported from Rwanda to India

Mumbai/New Delhi, Nov 28: A wanted terrorist, with links to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and a terror case filed against him in Bengaluru, has been deported to India from Rwanda, an official statement said on Thursday.

He is identified as Salman Rehman Khan, wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against whom the Interpol had issued a Red Corner Notice. Khan’s return was coordinated by the NIA, CBI and Interpol National Central Bureau, Kigali (Rwanda’s capital) in central East Africa.

The NIA had lodged a case against him last year pertaining to criminal conspiracy, for being a member of the dreaded terror organisation (LeT) and supporting it, slapping him with offences related to the Arms Act and Explosive Substances Act.

An FIR was also lodged against Khan in Hebbal Police Station in Bengaluru city for offences of supplying arms, ammunition and explosives to carry out terror activities in the Karnataka capital.

Following a request from the CBI, the NIA had got the Interpol RCN issued against Khan on August 2, which was circulated to all law enforcement agencies worldwide to track him down. He was finally geo-located in Rwanda and in collaboration with the Interpol Kigali authorities, he was brought back to India to face the law by an NIA team this morning.

Last fortnight, the CBI in coordination with Interpol had geo-tracked a criminal wanted by the Mumbai Police, Barkat Ali Khan, and brought him back from Saudi Arabia (on November 14).

He was on the run, facing charges of rioting and supplying explosives and had an Interpol RCN issued against him in December 2022. Prior to this, on November 11, the CBI facilitated the deportation of one Raihan Arabikkalalarikkal, from Saudi Arabia — facing an RCN since December 2023, for a rape case against a minor and a case lodged against him with Mannarkkad Police Station in Pattambi (Kerala).

Since 2021, the Indian agencies in coordination with their global counterparts have seen the repatriation of around 100 wanted absconding criminals, including 26 brought back in 2024 alone.

