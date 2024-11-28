Miscreants ransack, rob Unitarian Church at Madan Laban

Shillong, Nov 28: Just a few days after thieves had broken into grotto chapel, Laitumkhrah and stolen cash and electronic goods, miscreants ransacked and robbed the Unitarian Church at Madan Laban in the wee hours of Thursday.

According to church officials, the theft occurred at around 3-30-4-00 am and four big brass flower pot and two chalices were stolen from the old and the new churches inside the same campus. Thieves also broke into the library and ransacked it.

Chairman of the Unitarian Church, LMB Rani said it is unfortunate that thieves are not sparing even places of worship.

He said that poor street lighting is also attributing to theft.

Madan Laban, Rangbahshnong, Ioster Sun, condemned the incident and said this is an alarming trend.

He urged upon fellow citizens to maintain vigil and be alert.

He also asked the State government and the police to ensure that patrolling is enhanced especially late night and early mornings.