Friday, November 29, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

Focus on N-E: PM Modi to inaugurate ‘Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav’ on  Dec 6

By: Migrate Admin

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Nov 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the ‘Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav,’ a three-day festival celebrating the cultural, social, and economic vibrance of the eight northeastern states, on December 6 at Bharat Mandapam, Union Minister for Development of the North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia announced on Friday.

The festival will provide an unprecedented platform to highlight the region’s vibrant textile industry, artisanal crafts, and unique Geographical Indication (GI) products, Scindia said. The eight northeastern states — Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram, Tripura, and Sikkim — are often referred to as the ‘Ashtalakshmi,’ symbolising eight forms of prosperity, contributing to India’s cultural, social, and economic fabric, he said.

The event aims to foster long-term business relationships between the region’s artisans and buyers, with expectations of significant on-the-spot sales and bulk orders. Additionally, investors will engage with government representatives and entrepreneurs to explore opportunities in textiles, handicrafts, agriculture, and tourism.

Speaking at the curtain-raiser event for the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav, Scindia emphasised the Northeast’s critical role in India’s development, aligning with Prime Minister Modi’s vision.

“It is the Prime Minister’s vision that the Northeast should serve as the engine of India’s growth. The eight avatars of Lakshmi — Prosperity, Opulence, Purity, Wealth, Knowledge, Duty, Agriculture, and Animal Husbandry — symbolise the essence of the Northeast,” he stated. The minister also highlighted the steps being taken to empower the region’s artisans and farmers.

He noted that the DoNER ministry has established five task forces to analyse and improve the value chain of local products, ensuring maximum economic benefit for the region. “The possibilities in the Northeast are immense—whether in bamboo, rubber, or other local products. We are working to connect these opportunities with the rest of India and the world,” he added.

The festival will feature a grand inauguration that includes the launch of a commemorative postal stamp. Over the course of three days, there will be a special session where CMs of the eight states will chair a roundtable discussion on the region. Cultural programmes, buyer-seller meet, technical sessions and investment roundtables along with the unique Ashtalakshmi Gramin Haat will also be organised, the minister said.

A special fashion show will highlight the fusion of contemporary design with traditional textiles, featuring Muga silk gowns and Eri silk stoles.

IANS

Previous article
ASTC launches ‘Rhino Food Xpress’ to promote alternative trade models
Next article
Terror ecosystem will be completely neutralised: J&K L-G
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

90 NE police officials graduate from NEPA

Shilliong, Nov 29: As many as 90 police officers from the North East, including 6 DYSP & 40...
INTERNATIONAL

Mpox cases in Africa near 60,000 as 20 countries affected: Africa CDC

Addis Ababa, Nov 29: The number of monkeypox cases reported so far this year in Africa has surpassed...
NATIONAL

Arunachal govt signs MoU with ITBP for market linkage of agri-horti produces

Itanagar, Nov 29:To boost the market linkage for agri-horti produces of Arunachal Pradesh, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)...
NATIONAL

Terror ecosystem will be completely neutralised: J&K L-G

Jammu, Nov 29: J&K Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Friday attended 'Ati Vishnu Mahayagya' at Pouni in...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

90 NE police officials graduate from NEPA

MEGHALAYA 0
Shilliong, Nov 29: As many as 90 police officers...

Mpox cases in Africa near 60,000 as 20 countries affected: Africa CDC

INTERNATIONAL 0
Addis Ababa, Nov 29: The number of monkeypox cases...

Arunachal govt signs MoU with ITBP for market linkage of agri-horti produces

NATIONAL 0
Itanagar, Nov 29:To boost the market linkage for agri-horti...
Load more

Popular news

90 NE police officials graduate from NEPA

MEGHALAYA 0
Shilliong, Nov 29: As many as 90 police officers...

Mpox cases in Africa near 60,000 as 20 countries affected: Africa CDC

INTERNATIONAL 0
Addis Ababa, Nov 29: The number of monkeypox cases...

Arunachal govt signs MoU with ITBP for market linkage of agri-horti produces

NATIONAL 0
Itanagar, Nov 29:To boost the market linkage for agri-horti...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge