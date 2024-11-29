Friday, November 29, 2024
ASTC launches ‘Rhino Food Xpress’ to promote alternative trade models

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Guwahati, Nov. 29: The Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) has, in an innovative move to promote alternative business models and support aspiring entrepreneurs, launched the “Rhino Food Xpress” at the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) at Betkuchi here.

The initiative aims to repurpose non-operational buses for innovative business ventures such as food trucks, pharmacies, private chambers and more.

Speaking on the occasion, ASTC managing director Chinmoy Prakash Phookan said the initiative was designed to foster entrepreneurship, create new income opportunities and generate additional revenue for ASTC.

Under the programme, entrepreneurs can take the buses on lease for a period of five years and pay a monthly rental to ASTC.

The branding of the initiative incorporates the iconic rhino logo, symbolising strength and resilience.

Currently, around 60 commercially non-viable buses across various districts are available for this transformation, providing an exciting platform for innovative business ideas.

Earlier, the initiative was inaugurated by ASTC chairman Pallab Lochan Das in the presence of dignitaries, department officials and staff.

Addressing the gathering, Das spoke about the department’s efforts to introduce electric buses as part of pollution control measures and emphasised their commitment to providing improved bus services across the state, aiming to restore ASTC’s former glory.

