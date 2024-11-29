Terror ecosystem will be completely neutralised: J&K L-G

Jammu, Nov 29: J&K Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Friday attended ‘Ati Vishnu Mahayagya’ at Pouni in J&K’s Reasi district and paid homage to the martyr soldiers and police personnel, saying that terror ecosystem will be completely neutralised.

“The nation will forever remain indebted to brave soldiers, who have sacrificed their lives for the cause of unity, integrity, peace and progress. We have worked with sincerity and honesty to build a progressive and modern J&K of their dreams,” he said.

He also vowed to wipe out the terror ecosystem and called upon every section of society to discharge their responsibilities and join the fight against terrorism to secure our future.

“Terror ecosystem will be completely neutralised and terrorists will be wiped out from Jammu Kashmir,” he said. He also spoke on J&K’s exceptional journey towards growth and prosperity, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the last 50 months.

“We had envisioned a prosperous J& K UT and in the last four years, we have taken many steps to speed up infrastructure development, build an environment more conducive to industries and increase investment in various other sectors of the economy,” he claimed.

He also observed that the “people-centric” policies, “progressive” reforms across the sectors and “dedicated focus” of the government on the empowerment of youth, women, farmers and marginalised sections have paved the way for rapid and inclusive development of J&K. He also urged the farmers and other stakeholders associated with agriculture and allied sectors to avail the benefits under the Holistic Agriculture Development Program. IANS