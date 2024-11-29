State BJP bid to connect with NRIs from Assam

Guwahati, Nov 29: The foreign affairs department of BJP Assam Pradesh held its first executive meeting here, marking a significant step forward in advancing the department’s mission to connect with Assamese communities worldwide and foster international collaboration for the state’s development.

Among key issues, the meeting deliberated on developing strategies to connect with Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) from Assam and encouraging their contributions to the state’s progress.

It resolved to strengthen ties with global communities for cultural and economic collaboration, and initiate solution-centric measures to resolve international disputes, especially with Bangladesh.

The meeting also proposed to organise international exchange programmes, exploring opportunities in education and employment through cross-border partnerships.

For digital outreach and newsletter development respectively, the meeting decided to form committees to manage official social media accounts, enhance global engagement and ensure regular updates and communication about departmental initiatives

Besides, the meeting decided to develop and maintain a comprehensive database of Assamese individuals and organisations abroad.