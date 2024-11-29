Friday, November 29, 2024
CBI files chargesheet against accused in Dibrugarh investment scam case

By: Special Correspondent

Guwahati, Nov 29: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet before the Special CBI Court here against an accused in an investment scam case registered in Dibrugarh.

The case involves fraud amounting to Rs 260 crore and affecting approximately 1.5 lakh investors.

Despite the complexities of the investigation, the CBI completed its probe against the accused person, Ranjit Kakoty, within 90 days of his arrest, culminating in the filing of the chargesheet.

“During the investigation, CBI employed advanced forensic tools to identify the majority of the investors who were victims of the fraudulent scheme perpetrated by the accused through the online platform www.tradingfx.live,” an official statement issued on Friday said.

The accused, Kakoty, and his co-conspirators, deceived investors through misleading plan documents, false promises and other fraudulent practices, subsequently misappropriating their hard-earned money for personal enrichment.

The investigation of the case remains ongoing as the CBI continues its efforts to identify additional conspirators involved in this large-scale fraud and to uncover the full extent of the criminal conspiracy.

This is one of the 41 Assam investment scam cases which are being investigated by CBI on the request of the Assam government.

The case was earlier registered in a police station in Dibrugarh on a complaint alleging that the accused promised the complainant and other investors a threefold return on their investment within 18 months through an investment scheme under name TradingFX.

The accused later stopped returning the promised funds and became unresponsive.

Notably, since taking over investigation of the investment scam cases in Assam, CBI has accelerated its probe, conducting fresh searches across 93 locations in five states/UTs.

These searches have led to the seizure of mobile phones, desktops, hard drives and laptops.

During the investigation, CBI has successfully traced databases containing details of depositors who were deceived into investing in these unregulated deposit schemes.

 

