Centre okays Rs 3,296 crore package for tourist spots in 23 states, PM Modi says focus to continue

New Delhi, Nov 29: The Centre on Friday approved an investment of Rs 3,295.76 crore for taking up 40 projects across 23 states for the development of iconic tourist centres to global standards.

“Tourism has the potential to bring prosperity to the lives of many. Our Government will keep focussing on enhancing India’s tourism infrastructure to ensure more people can experience the wonders of Incredible India,” PM Modi posted on X.

The Prime Minister’s comment came in response to Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat’s announcement on the approval of the projects.

“Ensuring the whole world sees every nook and corner of Bharat, one iconic site at a time! In a huge boost for Bharat’s tourism sector, our govt led by PM Narendra Modi has today approved 40 projects across 23 states under the Special Assistance to States/Union Territories for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme, to develop iconic tourist centers to global standards,” Minister Shekhawat said on X.

These projects, worth Rs 3,295.76 crore will foster local economies and create employment through sustainable tourism. From decongesting popular sites, integrating advanced technologies, and promoting sustainable practices, to encouraging public-private partnerships to enhance infrastructure and visitor experiences, a host of measures will be undertaken to ensure a world-class experience for everyone who wishes to soak in Bharat’s natural, cultural and historic grandeur, the Minister said. The projects include the Gandikota Fort, Havelock Bridge and Pushkaram Ghat in Andhra Pradesh.

The Siang adventure and eco at Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh, the Assam State Zoo Cum Botanical Garden in Guwahati and the beautification of Rang Ghar at Sivasagar. Other projects include Chhattisgarh, an ecotourism and cultural hub at the Roerich and Devika Rani estate in Bengaluru’s Tataguni, the re-development of Umiam Lake, Shillong, border experience at Nathula Pass in Sikkim, a rafting base station in Rishikesh, Nandavanam Heritage Park in Mamallapuram (near Chennai).

The projects range from a bio-diversity and eco-recreational hub in Kerala’s Ashtamudi backwaters to underwater tourism in Maharashtra’s Sindhudurg. “The aim of SASCI is to develop iconic tourist centres to global standards…(and) will foster local economies and create employment through sustainable tourism,” said the Tourism Minister.

IANS