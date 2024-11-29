Thieves break into Unitarian Church in city

SHILLONG, Nov 28: In the second incident within a span of 48 hours, unidentified miscreants broke into the Unitarian Church at Madan Laban in the wee hours of Thursday, ransacked the church and stole some valuable items.

According to church officials, the theft occurred at around 4 am. The miscreants stole four big brass flower pots and two chalices from the old and the new churches inside the campus. The thieves also broke into the library and ransacked it. The cupboards and the donation box were also found open.

Church officials said the caretaker raised an alarm on hearing some noise after which the thieves fled.

Chairman of the Unitarian Church, LMB Rani lamented that thieves do not even spare places of worship.

“People are not scared and they don’t spare even the churches. We had thought of installing CCTV cameras but that was pending. From now on we have to be alert and resort to adequate security measures,” Rani said.

Madan Laban Rangbah Shnong, Ioster Sun condemned the incident and said it was an alarming trend.

“Police have been informed and an FIR has been filed. We request the Shnong to take the matter seriously. We have heard about similar cases in other areas and the government and the police should take care of it.”

Early on Tuesday morning, thieves had broken into the Grotto Chapel at Laitumkhrah and decamped with cash, a laptop and other items. However, the thieves had not desecrated any religious items.