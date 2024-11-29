Winter’s hold on state gets stronger as night temperature starts dipping

SHILLONG, Nov 28: Winter has firmly established itself across Meghalaya, as indicated by the latest weather report from the India Meteorological Department’s Shillong centre. As per the report on Thursday, the maximum temperature in Shillong was recorded at 19.2°C, while the mercury dipped to a chilly 8.6°C at night.

The neighbouring regions of Sohra and Umiam (Barapani) also experienced cold conditions. Sohra reported a maximum temperature of 24.9°C and a minimum of 12°C, while Umiam recorded a high of 24.6°C and a low of 6.5°C, making it the coldest among the three.

The forecast predicts dry weather for Shillong and its surrounding areas, with shallow to moderate fog expected at isolated places.

No rainfall was recorded across the three locations, and the humidity levels in Shillong stood at 55% in the morning and 63% in the evening.

With the arrival of winter, Shillong residents are bracing for colder days ahead. The crisp mornings and foggy evenings add to the charm of the city, though citizens have started layering up to combat the chill.