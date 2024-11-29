Friday, November 29, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Winter’s hold on state gets stronger as night temperature starts dipping

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

SHILLONG, Nov 28: Winter has firmly established itself across Meghalaya, as indicated by the latest weather report from the India Meteorological Department’s Shillong centre. As per the report on Thursday, the maximum temperature in Shillong was recorded at 19.2°C, while the mercury dipped to a chilly 8.6°C at night.
The neighbouring regions of Sohra and Umiam (Barapani) also experienced cold conditions. Sohra reported a maximum temperature of 24.9°C and a minimum of 12°C, while Umiam recorded a high of 24.6°C and a low of 6.5°C, making it the coldest among the three.
The forecast predicts dry weather for Shillong and its surrounding areas, with shallow to moderate fog expected at isolated places.
No rainfall was recorded across the three locations, and the humidity levels in Shillong stood at 55% in the morning and 63% in the evening.
With the arrival of winter, Shillong residents are bracing for colder days ahead. The crisp mornings and foggy evenings add to the charm of the city, though citizens have started layering up to combat the chill.

Previous article
TMC undecided on contesting ADC polls
Next article
Mixed reactions to HC ban on thin plastic bags
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

REGIONAL

Women take part in a protest demanding justice in the recent Jiribam killings, and repeal of AFSPA, in Imphal East on Thursday. (PTI)

MEGHALAYA

Mixed reactions to HC ban on thin plastic bags

Customers refuse to pay extra for eco-friendly bags, and that cost falls on us. If the government wants...
MEGHALAYA

TMC undecided on contesting ADC polls

SHILLONG, Nov 28: The Opposition Trinamool Congress is undecided on whether or not to contest the upcoming polls...
MEGHALAYA

NHIDCL to work on DPR for new road from Umiam to Shillong

SHILLONG, Nov 28: The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) has begun work on a detailed...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Women take part in a protest demanding justice in the recent Jiribam killings, and repeal of AFSPA, in Imphal East on Thursday. (PTI)

REGIONAL 0

Mixed reactions to HC ban on thin plastic bags

MEGHALAYA 0
Customers refuse to pay extra for eco-friendly bags, and...

TMC undecided on contesting ADC polls

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Nov 28: The Opposition Trinamool Congress is undecided...
Load more

Popular news

Women take part in a protest demanding justice in the recent Jiribam killings, and repeal of AFSPA, in Imphal East on Thursday. (PTI)

REGIONAL 0

Mixed reactions to HC ban on thin plastic bags

MEGHALAYA 0
Customers refuse to pay extra for eco-friendly bags, and...

TMC undecided on contesting ADC polls

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Nov 28: The Opposition Trinamool Congress is undecided...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge