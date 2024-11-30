Saturday, November 30, 2024
EC accepts Cong’s ‘in-person’ demand regarding Maha polls, calls party delegation on Dec 3

By: Agencies

New Delhi, Nov 30:  The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday responded to Congress’ complaints and ‘urgent memorandum’ on Maharashtra Assembly elections and also addressed its demand for ‘in-person meet’ with the poll body.

Rejecting its claims of ‘grave inconsistencies and sudden spike’ in the polling percentage after 5 p.m. on voting day, the poll body said that the figures of voter turnout were continuously updated on the Voter Turnout App.

The EC also conveyed its readiness for a detailed reply on the ‘red-flagged’ issues at the earliest possible time and also invited the Congress delegation to present its case on December 3 at 5 p.m.

“After suitably hearing you further in-person, the Commission will convey its detailed reply to the issues raised in your letter at the earliest possible time,” it said in a statement. It also said that the issue of the gap between polling percentage (released by EC) by 5 p.m. and the closing of polling percentage and the reasons behind it have been shared earlier also with the Congress party in particular.

Notably, the grand old party submitted a 12-page memorandum before the Election Commission on Friday, raising red flags over ‘discrepancy and inconsistencies’ in Maharashtra Assembly polls. It also cited similar ‘doubts and suspicion’ raised by former Chief Election Commissioner S.Y. Quraishi.

It claimed that there was a systemic effort to try and reduce the number of voters (and votes) ‘sympathetic to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (Cong-SS-NCP-SP) alliance’. “It is significant to note that out of the 50 Assembly seats, where there was an average increase of 50,000 voters, the ruling regime and its allies secured victory from 47…” the Congress said. Its second point of concern was the surge in polling percentage from 5 p.m. to 11.30 p.m., suggesting it as the apparent reason behind electoral reverses for MVA.

“EC’s average voter turnout at 5 p.m. was 58.22 per cent and that this jumped to 65.02 per cent by 11.30 pm, this shows discrepancies in voter turnout data,” the INC had said in its complaint.

IANS

