Saturday, November 30, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Ready to start work for people of Wayanad: Priyanka Gandhi

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Kozhikode, Nov 30:  AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, who on Thursday took oath as the Wayanad MP, reached here on Saturday. It is her first visit to the constituency after registering a smashing victory in the November 13 bye-election. Accompanied by her brother and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, she told the media at the Kozhikode airport that she was happy to be back.

“I am really happy to be back and am ready to start work for the people of Wayanad to help them to have a better life,” said Priyanka Gandhi. The Congress MP has a hectic programme for the day with public meetings to be held at Mukkam in the Thiruvambadi Assembly constituency of Kozhikode district, followed by receptions at Karulai in Nilambur, Wandoor, and Edavanna in Eranad by 2.15 P.M., 3.30 P.M. and 4.30 P.M. respectively. Priyanka Gandhi clinched her electoral victory in the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll with a commanding margin of 4,10,931 votes.

Incidentally she bettered the victory margin of 3.60 lakh votes of her brother Rahul Gandhi, which he got in the April Lok Sabha polls, but fell short of his margin of 4.30 lakh votes which he won in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The bypoll was necessitated after LoP Rahul Gandhi vacated the seat earlier this year.

During the campaign, the primary question revolved around whether Priyanka Gandhi could surpass her brother’s record-breaking margin. Priyanka Gandhi’s victory marks a significant moment in her political journey, coming nearly 20 years after she first campaigned for her mother, Sonia Gandhi, in Raebareli and her brother in Amethi during the 2004 Lok Sabha elections.

Her debut as an elected representative is seen as a pivotal step in solidifying the Congress’ presence in Kerala and revitalising the party’s fortunes at the national level.

IANS

Previous article
EC accepts Cong’s ‘in-person’ demand regarding Maha polls, calls party delegation on Dec 3
Next article
Cyclone Fengal: TN deploys 16 disaster relief teams
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Zelensky says ready to end conflict in exchange for NATO membership: Report

Kyiv, Nov 30:  Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky voiced his readiness to end the 'hot phase' of the conflict...
NATIONAL

Hezbollah leader claims ‘great victory’ in war with Israel

Beirut, Nov 30: Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem declared a 'great victory for the resistance', asserting that his group...
NATIONAL

Punjab Police bust arms smuggling network, eight pistols seized

Chandigarh, Nov 30:  In a major blow to arms smuggling networks amidst the ongoing drive to make the...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Sonakshi wants someone to cast her, Zaheer for an ‘Italian mafia movie’

Mumbai, Nov 30: Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha and her husband Zaheer Iqbal, who were holidaying in Italy, hilariously...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Zelensky says ready to end conflict in exchange for NATO membership: Report

INTERNATIONAL 0
Kyiv, Nov 30:  Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky voiced his...

Hezbollah leader claims ‘great victory’ in war with Israel

NATIONAL 0
Beirut, Nov 30: Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem declared a...

Punjab Police bust arms smuggling network, eight pistols seized

NATIONAL 0
Chandigarh, Nov 30:  In a major blow to arms...
Load more

Popular news

Zelensky says ready to end conflict in exchange for NATO membership: Report

INTERNATIONAL 0
Kyiv, Nov 30:  Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky voiced his...

Hezbollah leader claims ‘great victory’ in war with Israel

NATIONAL 0
Beirut, Nov 30: Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem declared a...

Punjab Police bust arms smuggling network, eight pistols seized

NATIONAL 0
Chandigarh, Nov 30:  In a major blow to arms...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge