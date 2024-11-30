Saturday, November 30, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Bangladesh: Three Hindu temples vandalised in Chattogram

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Dhaka, Nov 30:  In a disturbing incident three Hindu temples in Chattogram, Bangladesh, were vandalised by a mob shouting slogans, amid ongoing protests and violence in the region. The attack occurred at around 2.30 P.M. on Friday in the Harish Chandra Munsef Lane area, targeting the Santaneshwar Matri Temple, the Shoni Temple, and the Shantaneshwari Kalibari Temple.

According to reports from BDNews24.com, a group of several hundred individuals, after attending the Friday prayers, descended upon the temples, throwing brickbats and causing damage to the Shoni Temple and the gates of the other two temples.

The temple authorities confirmed the extent of the damage, which included broken gates and other vandalised structures. Kotwali Police Station chief Abdul Karim confirmed the attack and stated that the assailants made deliberate attempts to damage the temples.

Tapan Das, a permanent member of the Santaneshwar Matri Temple management committee, recounted the harrowing events, stating that the attackers began chanting anti-Hindu and anti-ISKCON slogans as they arrived in large numbers.

The violence has been brewing in Chattogram since the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das, a former member of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), who was detained on charges of disrespecting the Bangladesh national flag.

The protests and unrest surrounding his arrest have escalated tensions in the region. Tapan Das further revealed that the temple authorities did not engage with the attackers during the assault, and instead, they called for military assistance as the situation worsened.

The Army responded promptly and helped restore order. By the time the mob arrived, the temple gates had been secured, but the damage to the structures had already been done. According to reports, the attack appeared to be unprovoked, and no significant resistance was made by the temple staff.

The incident has raised serious concerns about the safety of religious minorities in Bangladesh including Hindus, Christians and Buddhists.

IANS

Previous article
FIR lodged against Sharad Kapoor of ‘Josh’ fame for sexual harassment, outraging the modesty of a woman
Next article
EC accepts Cong’s ‘in-person’ demand regarding Maha polls, calls party delegation on Dec 3
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Zelensky says ready to end conflict in exchange for NATO membership: Report

Kyiv, Nov 30:  Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky voiced his readiness to end the 'hot phase' of the conflict...
NATIONAL

Hezbollah leader claims ‘great victory’ in war with Israel

Beirut, Nov 30: Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem declared a 'great victory for the resistance', asserting that his group...
NATIONAL

Punjab Police bust arms smuggling network, eight pistols seized

Chandigarh, Nov 30:  In a major blow to arms smuggling networks amidst the ongoing drive to make the...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Sonakshi wants someone to cast her, Zaheer for an ‘Italian mafia movie’

Mumbai, Nov 30: Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha and her husband Zaheer Iqbal, who were holidaying in Italy, hilariously...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Zelensky says ready to end conflict in exchange for NATO membership: Report

INTERNATIONAL 0
Kyiv, Nov 30:  Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky voiced his...

Hezbollah leader claims ‘great victory’ in war with Israel

NATIONAL 0
Beirut, Nov 30: Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem declared a...

Punjab Police bust arms smuggling network, eight pistols seized

NATIONAL 0
Chandigarh, Nov 30:  In a major blow to arms...
Load more

Popular news

Zelensky says ready to end conflict in exchange for NATO membership: Report

INTERNATIONAL 0
Kyiv, Nov 30:  Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky voiced his...

Hezbollah leader claims ‘great victory’ in war with Israel

NATIONAL 0
Beirut, Nov 30: Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem declared a...

Punjab Police bust arms smuggling network, eight pistols seized

NATIONAL 0
Chandigarh, Nov 30:  In a major blow to arms...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge