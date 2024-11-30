Saturday, November 30, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Hezbollah leader claims ‘great victory’ in war with Israel

Beirut, Nov 30: Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem declared a ‘great victory for the resistance’, asserting that his group had thwarted Israel’s efforts to eliminate Hezbollah and undermine the resistance.

“We won because we prevented the enemy from ending Hezbollah and the resistance,” Qassem proclaimed during his first televised speech since the ceasefire with Israel came into effect early Wednesday morning, Xinhua news agency reported. Reflecting on the Israeli ground offensive that began 64 days ago, Qassem acknowledged that the initial attacks had caused about ten days of confusion within Hezbollah.

However, he emphasised that the group quickly regrouped, regained its strength, and re-established its command and control systems, eventually launching strikes on Israel’s home front.

Qassem described the outcome as “a great victory for the resistance over the Israeli enemy, surpassing even the victory of the July 2006 war,” referencing the 34-day conflict between Hezbollah and Israel that ended with a United Nations-brokered ceasefire.

On the ceasefire agreement, Qassem clarified that it “is not a treaty or a new accord, but rather a framework to implement UN Resolution 1701”. He also underlined the coordination between Hezbollah and the Lebanese army in ensuring the agreement’s execution.

“The army will oversee security within Lebanon and along its borders, while the resistance remains strong and retains its right to self-defence,” he stated. Qassem also reaffirmed Hezbollah’s unwavering support for Palestine, noting that this commitment would continue through various means.

The Israeli cabinet on Tuesday night approved a ceasefire deal with Lebanon, paving the way for an end to a nearly 14-month conflict tied in great part to the ongoing one in the Gaza Strip.

IANS

