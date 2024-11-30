M’laya gear up for East Zone Roll Ball Championship

Shillong, Nov 29: Meghalaya is all set to showcase its talent at the 2nd Junior Under-17 East Zone National Roll Ball Championship 2024, scheduled to be held in Guwahati from November 30 to December 1.

The tournament will feature top teams from Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Assam, and Meghalaya competing for the title. Representing Meghalaya, the Boys team includes Dawanme G. Chyrmang (Captain, WJHD), Mewanshanlang Nongbri (Vice Captain, EKHD), Norbet N. Nongkynrih (EKHD), Elnathan D. Kshiar (Goalkeeper, EKHD), Mark A. Iawphniaw (Goalkeeper, WKHD), Reuvan D. Syiem (WKHD), and Ferrnando E. Pyngrope (WKHD). The Girls team comprises Breanna N. Sootinck (Captain, EKHD), Eviana L. Kshiar (EKHD), Mystica Iawphniaw (Goalkeeper, WKHD), Snegdha P. Baruah (EKHD), and Zadrina Nongsiang (Vice Captain, WKHD).

The teams will be guided by Coach Caldy Steward Nongsiang and Manager Freedy L. Marboh.

As Meghalaya’s athletes take to the court, expectations are high for an exciting and competitive display of skill in Guwahati.