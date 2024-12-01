Sunday, December 1, 2024
spot_img
NATIONAL

BJP accuses Kejriwal of ‘staging’ attack to divert attention from governance failures

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Dec 1 : The BJP leaders, on Sunday, accused Delhi’s former Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal of orchestrating an attack to divert people’s attention from governance failures, calling it a ‘sympathy stunt’ ahead of elections.

BJP Delhi chief Virendra Sachdeva dismissed the incident as a “staged” drama, saying, “This was no attack. The man threw dirty water, symbolising what the people of Delhi are forced to drink due to AAP’s governance. If a few drops reached Kejriwal, he claimed it felt like acid. Such exaggerated reactions reveal AAP’s tendency to create theatrics to mislead the public.”

Another BJP leader, Rajkumar Anand alleged that the incident highlighted the internal discontent within AAP. “The party is facing a major revolt. Kejriwal himself orchestrates such events to garner sympathy and shift attention from real issues ahead of elections,” he said.

Lok Sabha member Yogendra Chandolia provided a different perspective, pointing to the accused’s possible grievances. “The man was reportedly a former bus marshal whose job was terminated. Instead of addressing the plight of these workers who lost their livelihoods, Kejriwal diverts attention. People are angry because their issues remain unresolved, yet Kejriwal blames others,” he remarked.

BJP’s Lok Sabha MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat criticised AAP’s decade-long governance, stating, “Kejriwal failed to provide basic facilities or reduce unemployment, which is at its peak. He once said giving jobs is simple, yet he hasn’t delivered on his promises. This government survives on hollow claims and political stunts.”

The incident in question occurred during Kejriwal’s padayatra in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar area on Saturday evening when Ashok Jha, the accused, hurled liquid.

AAP claimed it was “spirit”, calling it an attempt to “burn” Kejriwal, but police later confirmed it was water.

Security personnel immediately detained Jha, who reportedly acted out of frustration over unaddressed grievances. At the time of the incident, Kejriwal was accompanied by Greater Kailash MLA and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj. They were walking in a narrow lane when the accused threw the liquid.

–IANS

Previous article
Kejriwal ‘biggest extortionist’: BJP hits out at AAP over Naresh Balyan case
Next article
Clash of Mewar titans live on streets of Udaipur, courtesy royal family’s dispute
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Every senior AAP leader knows about Balyan extortion case, claims Kailash Gahlot

New Delhi, Dec 1 : BJP leader Kailash Gahlot on Sunday dismissed claims of conspiracy surrounding the arrest...
NATIONAL

Speeding car kills couple in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Dec 1: A couple was killed and four others were injured when a speeding car ran amok...
NATIONAL

No alliance in Delhi Assembly election: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Dec 1: The AAP will not tie up with any party in the upcoming Delhi Assembly...
NATIONAL

Clash of Mewar titans live on streets of Udaipur, courtesy royal family’s dispute

Jaipur, Dec 1 (IANS) Stories of erstwhile royal era battles and differences bespeaking tales of palace intrigues came...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Every senior AAP leader knows about Balyan extortion case, claims Kailash Gahlot

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 1 : BJP leader Kailash Gahlot...

Speeding car kills couple in Hyderabad

NATIONAL 0
Hyderabad, Dec 1: A couple was killed and four...

No alliance in Delhi Assembly election: Kejriwal

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 1: The AAP will not tie...
Load more

Popular news

Every senior AAP leader knows about Balyan extortion case, claims Kailash Gahlot

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 1 : BJP leader Kailash Gahlot...

Speeding car kills couple in Hyderabad

NATIONAL 0
Hyderabad, Dec 1: A couple was killed and four...

No alliance in Delhi Assembly election: Kejriwal

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 1: The AAP will not tie...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge