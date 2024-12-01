No VIP culture with us in power: VPP

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 30: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) has pledged to abolish VIP culture in Meghalaya if voted to power.

“You have seen those in power blatantly acting superior, using sirens and tinted windows to weave through traffic, causing inconvenience to the public. If the VPP comes to power, we will eliminate tinted glasses and blaring sirens that disturb commuters,” said VPP leader Ardent M Basaiawmoit during a recent public gathering.

He further stated, “We will not allow VIP culture to thrive because we believe in working together with the people. There will be no VIP culture under our leadership. We are all equal, and the law applies to everyone. If the general public is not allowed to use tinted glasses, then ministers should not be permitted to do so either.”

The rising discontent over VIP culture in Meghalaya has sparked widespread calls for change. Social media campaigns with slogans such as “No to VIP culture” and “Down with VIP culture” have gained momentum following the tragic death of 30-year-old biker Hudderfield Rymbui during the Cherry Blossom Festival.

Rymbui, a resident of Nongtalang in West Jaintia Hills, was struck by a police vehicle escorting Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh.

The incident has drawn public outrage, with renowned musician Rudy Wahlang initiating a social media movement urging elected representatives and officials to “set an example” by abandoning VIP culture.

In response to growing criticism, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma announced plans to formulate a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to regulate the use of sirens, tinted windows, and flashing lights. The chief minister acknowledged receiving “numerous complaints” about VIP culture and assured that a comprehensive protocol would be introduced soon to address the issue.