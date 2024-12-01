Sunday, December 1, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

No VIP culture with us in power: VPP

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 30: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) has pledged to abolish VIP culture in Meghalaya if voted to power.
“You have seen those in power blatantly acting superior, using sirens and tinted windows to weave through traffic, causing inconvenience to the public. If the VPP comes to power, we will eliminate tinted glasses and blaring sirens that disturb commuters,” said VPP leader Ardent M Basaiawmoit during a recent public gathering.
He further stated, “We will not allow VIP culture to thrive because we believe in working together with the people. There will be no VIP culture under our leadership. We are all equal, and the law applies to everyone. If the general public is not allowed to use tinted glasses, then ministers should not be permitted to do so either.”
The rising discontent over VIP culture in Meghalaya has sparked widespread calls for change. Social media campaigns with slogans such as “No to VIP culture” and “Down with VIP culture” have gained momentum following the tragic death of 30-year-old biker Hudderfield Rymbui during the Cherry Blossom Festival.
Rymbui, a resident of Nongtalang in West Jaintia Hills, was struck by a police vehicle escorting Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh.
The incident has drawn public outrage, with renowned musician Rudy Wahlang initiating a social media movement urging elected representatives and officials to “set an example” by abandoning VIP culture.
In response to growing criticism, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma announced plans to formulate a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to regulate the use of sirens, tinted windows, and flashing lights. The chief minister acknowledged receiving “numerous complaints” about VIP culture and assured that a comprehensive protocol would be introduced soon to address the issue.

Previous article
Union min all praise for state’s Early Childhood Devp Mission
Next article
State govt gets Rs 199 cr to build ‘world-class’ tourism infra
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

REGIONAL

Women raise slogans during a protest at Leimakhong, in Kangpokpi district of Manipur, on Saturday

Women raise slogans during a protest at Leimakhong, in Kangpokpi district of Manipur, on Saturday. (PTI)
MEGHALAYA

BJP moves Guv for VC Shukla’s ouster

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 30: The state BJP on Saturday discussed the ongoing crisis in the North-Eastern Hill...
MEGHALAYA

State nears staggering 10,000 HIV cases!

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 30: Meghalaya is edging closer to a grim milestone, with the cumulative number of...
MEGHALAYA

Drinking water in Meghalaya safe: Centre in Lok Sabha

Drinking water in Meghalaya safe: Centre in Lok Sabha From Our Special Correspondent NEW DELHI, Nov 30: Meghalaya has not...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Women raise slogans during a protest at Leimakhong, in Kangpokpi district of Manipur, on Saturday

REGIONAL 0
Women raise slogans during a protest at Leimakhong, in...

BJP moves Guv for VC Shukla’s ouster

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 30: The state BJP on...

State nears staggering 10,000 HIV cases!

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 30: Meghalaya is edging closer...
Load more

Popular news

Women raise slogans during a protest at Leimakhong, in Kangpokpi district of Manipur, on Saturday

REGIONAL 0
Women raise slogans during a protest at Leimakhong, in...

BJP moves Guv for VC Shukla’s ouster

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 30: The state BJP on...

State nears staggering 10,000 HIV cases!

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 30: Meghalaya is edging closer...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge