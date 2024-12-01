Union min all praise for state’s Early Childhood Devp Mission

From Our Correspondent

NONGPOH, Nov 30: Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi has heaped praises on Meghalaya’s Early Childhood Development (ECD) Mission, while deeming it a scalable model for other states of India.

During her visit to Ri-Bhoi district on Saturday, the union minister, accompanied by Principal Secretary of Social Welfare department Sampath Kumar, Commissioner & Secretary of Social Welfare department, Pravin Bakshi, Ri-Bhoi Deputy Commissioner Abhilash Baranwal, among others, reviewed various programmes and interacted with communities at health and childcare centres in the district.

The union minister’s visit was aimed at engaging with key stakeholders and community members on child and maternal health, as well as early childhood development initiatives.

At the Byrnihat Primary Health Centre, she interacted with expecting mothers and vulnerable households under the Chief Minister’s Safe Motherhood Scheme (CM-SMS).

Highlighting the programme’s impact, Kumar noted a 50 per cent reduction in maternal deaths in the state within four years.

Praising the initiative, the union minister called CM-SMS a unique innovation for safeguarding maternal health.

In Saiden village, the union minister visited an Anganwadi Centre to review preschool services and Supplementary Nutrition Programs (SNP).

She engaged with ASHAs, Anganwadi workers and ANMs, as well as preschool children and their caregivers. Demonstrations of brain development activities by the ECD team showcased Meghalaya’s focus on nurturing children’s growth.

The union minister also held discussions with community leaders, Village Health Councils (VHCs) and women Self-Help Group (SHG) members, commending the SHGs for creating livelihood opportunities for women.

She reiterated the government’s commitment to empowering women and addressing grievances raised during her visit, including extending ICDS-SNP coverage to uncovered villages.

“I am impressed with the work being done by the SHGs. Through SHGs, women have found opportunities in different areas. The government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to supporting such initiatives aimed at empowering women,” stated the union minister.

Concluding her tour at a district review meeting, the minister emphasised interdepartmental collaboration and community involvement to enhance human development outcomes.

She assured central-level follow-ups on state proposals, especially those related to improving connectivity and scaling up child and maternal health initiatives.

Meanwhile, Kumar apprised the union minister of the ECD Mission.

“The ECD is a flagship programme as it focuses on the critical years of child’s growth and development. This initiative is an example of how we are prioritizing our children to unleash their full potential and create a strong economy and good future for the state and country as a whole,” he said.