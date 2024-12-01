State govt gets Rs 199 cr to build ‘world-class’ tourism infra

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 30: Meghalaya has secured Rs 199 crore under the “Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment – Development of Iconic Tourist Centres to Global Scale” scheme for 2024-25 as part of the Rs 3,295.76 crore allocated to 23 states across India under a challenge-based programme aimed at fostering world-class tourism infrastructure and promoting sustainable economic growth.

The sanctioned amount will support two transformative projects proposed by the Department of Tourism — the redevelopment of Umiam Lake and the establishment of an iconic tourist destination at Mawkhanu, each receiving Rs 99.27 crore. Meghalaya ranks among the top five beneficiaries, receiving Rs 198.5 crore, a notable achievement for the state. It has surpassed all other Northeastern states and many larger states in India, with no state except Assam in the region receiving more than Rs 100 crore under this scheme.

The Tourism department, adhering to strict deadlines, submitted comprehensive proposals aligned with sustainability principles and high-value tourism goals, which were designed to enhance the local economy, create employment opportunities, and preserve the region’s cultural and ecological heritage.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma expressed pride in this accomplishment, stating that the sanction reaffirms Meghalaya’s commitment to creating world-class, sustainable tourism destinations. He emphasised that the projects will boost the state’s economy while safeguarding its rich cultural and ecological legacy for future generations.

The redevelopment of Umiam Lake will include the creation of a crafts village, an arts and culture pavilion, a botanical garden, an amphitheater, and the necessary infrastructure such as roads and utilities. The redevelopment complements the introduction of the Western Bypass Highway, which aims to reduce congestion in Shillong and Sohra. Currently attracting 16,222 visitors annually, Umiam is projected to host 1,27,750 tourists per year after development. The initiative is expected to generate 1,168 direct jobs and 2,675 indirect jobs, fostering a thriving tourism-based economy and improving local livelihoods through public-private partnerships. Additional attractions, such as luxury resorts, glamping sites, and eco-friendly designs, will further enhance Umiam’s appeal for both leisure and business travelers, ensuring sustainable development.

The Mawkhanu project envisions a vibrant, multifunctional space for cultural and community activities. The site will feature a Meghalayan Experience Theme Park, a festival ground and amphitheater, and supporting amenities for visitors. It will also host marquee events like the Cherry Blossom Festival, which celebrates local arts, music, and cultural heritage.

Mawkhanu is designed with accessibility and inclusivity in mind and aims to redistribute tourist traffic from Shillong, increasing the number of visitors to 2.5 lakh annually. The project is expected to generate 1,016 direct jobs and 2,327 indirect jobs. Future plans include public-private partnerships to develop an amusement park, a convention centre, luxury accommodations, and a golf course, enhancing Mawkhanu’s vibrancy and economic sustainability.