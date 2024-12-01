Sunday, December 1, 2024
NATIONAL

Rajasthan: Man held in Mumbai for ABVP member’s murder

Jaipur, Des 1 : Rajasthan Police arrested a man involved in the murder of a former ABVP district secretary in Churu, from Mumbai.

The accused identified as Amit Kaswan alias Mitla was carrying a Rs 15,000 reward on his head.

In an attempt to evade arrest, the accused resorted to begging in Pushkar and Mumbai and was staying with beggars and sleeping among them to avoid suspicion.

The police conducted extensive raids and analysed nearly 400 CCTV footage to trace his movements, eventually preparing a detailed route map that led to his capture, said officials.

According to DSP Sunil Jhajharia, the victim, 28-year-old Narendra Prajapat, was brutally beaten to death with sticks and rods on November 1 near Dabla village in the Sadar police station area.

The crime was allegedly committed by Amit Kaswan alias Mitla, Shubham Dhaka, and Hitesh Kumawat due to an old enmity. The murder case was filed based on a report by Prajapat’s uncle.

The police, aided by cyber cell data and informers, tracked down Kaswan in Maharashtra. He was arrested and brought to Churu for interrogation.

DSP Jhajharia revealed that Kaswan is the main accused in the Rs 1.50 crore robbery in Jaipur and has 12 criminal cases against him. His accomplice, Hitesh Kumawat, was arrested on November 11, while efforts are ongoing to locate the third suspect, Shubham Dhaka, who remains at large.

To evade arrest, Kaswan disguised himself as a beggar at the Pushkar fair and later in Mumbai. The DSP explained that a special team led by SHO Balwant Singh was formed to track him. The team conducted raids in multiple locations, including Jaipur, Sikar, Fatehpur, Jodhpur, and Nagaur, eventually leading to the accuser’s arrest.

–IANS

