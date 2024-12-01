Micron India delegation meets Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Dec 1 : Micron India delegation on Saturday met Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma at his official residence on Saturday.

The delegation informed the Chief Minister about the semiconductor plant being set up in Gujarat. On this occasion, detailed discussions were held regarding providing employment opportunities to skilled engineers, technicians and operators from Rajasthan in the plant.

Sharma said that the youth of Rajasthan are making a distinct identity in every field with their skills and efficiency by acquiring technical and higher education.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to get Micron India to enter into an agreement with the Industrial Training Institutes of the state government so that along with the preparation of necessary training modules, the youth can also get employment opportunities in the company.

The delegation members said that Micron India has plants operating in various countries of the world. Skilled youth of the state will also get excellent employment opportunities in these plants. The Chief Minister said that he is happy to know that the company wants to invest in the field of skill development in Rajasthan.

On this occasion, Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Ajitabh Sharma, Principal Secretary, Chief Minister’s Office, Alok Gupta, Joint Secretary, Chief Minister’s Office, Siddharth Sihag, Micron India’s Assembly and Test Operation Global Head, Gursharan Singh, Director and Amarinder Sidhu were present.

It needs to be mentioned here that officials of several companies have been visiting Rajasthan in the wake of the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit which is scheduled to be held from December 9-12.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Rising Rajasthan Global Summit in Jaipur on December 9.

Chief Minister Sharma said that the three-day event will be inaugurated by PM Modi at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre (JECC) in Sitapura.

He said that the state government is engaged in mission mode to complete the preparations and arrangements.

Sharma took stock of the preparations for this event here on Thursday. He reviewed various arrangements by travelling from Jaipur Airport to the venue in a bus and gave instructions to the officials. Sharma was accompanied by industry minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and a team of officials

–IANS