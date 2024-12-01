Sunday, December 1, 2024
MEGHALAYA

State nears staggering 10,000 HIV cases!

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 30: Meghalaya is edging closer to a grim milestone, with the cumulative number of registered People Living with HIV (PLHIV) in the state reaching 9,589. With a prevalence rate of 0.43%, the state ranks on the higher side in the country.
These statistics were shared during an awareness programme organised by the Meghalaya AIDS Control Society (MACS) under the theme, ‘Take the Right Path’, on Thursday ahead of World AIDS Day. The event, held at the SRGT Polo Ground, aimed to address the rising number of cases and combat the persistent stigma surrounding HIV/AIDS.
Chief guest Joram Beda emphasised the state’s dual goal of eradicating HIV and eliminating the stigma attached to it. “We must ensure no one is left behind in our efforts to combat this disease,” he said, highlighting the importance of collective action.
Another alarming statistic comes from the National Family Health Survey 2021, which revealed that only 16% of females and 17% of males in Meghalaya possess comprehensive knowledge of HIV/AIDS. This underscores the urgent need for more intensive awareness campaigns to close this knowledge gap and curb the spread of HIV and other sexually transmitted infections (STIs).
The programme also highlighted the achievements of the National AIDS Control Program Phase V (NACP V), with mementos presented to key functionaries for their contributions to the 2024 IEC campaign. Adding to the event’s impact were performances by local artists, including Na U Bnai, Never End, Toxic Pony, and Taken Aback. ICT vans were stationed at the venue, encouraging attendees to get tested while ensuring complete confidentiality of the process and results.
The event was attended by dignitaries including TG Momin, Joint Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, as the guest of honour, and Dr B Decruse, Director of DHS (Research), among others.

