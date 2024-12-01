BJP moves Guv for VC Shukla’s ouster

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 30: The state BJP on Saturday discussed the ongoing crisis in the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) with Governor CH Vijayashankar and sought the removal of Prabha Shankar Shukla as its Vice-Chancellor.

The party delegation was led by Cabinet Minister and senior BJP leader, Alexander L Hek.

He briefed the Governor about the BJP delegation’s recent visit to New Delhi and its meeting with the officials of the Education Ministry.

“We discussed the NEHU issue for an hour. The Governor is aware of the issue but we discussed the probable steps to solve it,” the state BJP’s chief spokesperson, Mariahom Kharkrang said.

Pointing out that the impending report of the committee should be respected, he said the BJP’s effort is to ensure that the issue is resolved in the best interest of the university.

A two-member committee was constituted by the Ministry of Education to probe the alleged mismanagement and administrative failures within the university.

Asked if relieving of duties of Prof Shukla was raised, he said it topped the agenda of the discussion.

Hek on Thursday said Prof Shukla must go as all the stakeholders of the university are against him. He said the reports given to him by the teachers, students, staff, and other stakeholders go against the VC.

“If these reports are true, the work culture in NEHU will not be smooth if the incumbent VC continues,” he said.

KSU adamant on not letting VC enter campus

The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) on Saturday firmly declared that they would not allow North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Vice-Chancellor Prabha Shankar Shukla to set foot on the university campus again.

“He has openly challenged the students and teachers by announcing that he will resume his duties as VC from December 2, despite an ongoing inquiry against him. We will not permit him to enter the university as he might tamper with evidence related to the investigation,” KSU president Lambokstar Marngar told reporters.

Marngar added that the Mawlai Town Dorbar (MTD) had also decided not to allow the VC to enter the university campus, which falls under its jurisdiction.

The KSU president warned that they would take necessary measures if Shukla attempted to enter the campus on December 2.

Meanwhile, Marngar criticised Shukla’s leadership, stating that his administrative failures had forced students to protest and agitate. “Not only students but also teachers and non-teaching staff have suffered due to the VC’s inefficiency,” he said.

Marngar argued that Shukla should have voluntarily stepped down. Instead, the VC has reportedly sought security from central forces.

“The VC is doing everything possible to save his reputation and maintain a clean image because he knows he committed several irregularities during his tenure,” the KSU president claimed.

He expressed hope that the central government would act in accordance with the wishes of the NEHU community by removing Shukla from his position. “Any future VC must work to restore the university’s past glory,” Marngar concluded.

Trade body urges Prez to address students’ demands

The Meghalaya Joint Council of Trade Unions & Associations (MJCTU&A) on Saturday urged the President of India and the state government to address the demands of NEHU students and work towards restoring the university’s past glory.

The MJCTU&A expressed deep concern over the ongoing protest by the NEHU student community, which has now continued for more than three weeks.

“It is truly disheartening and painful for us to witness the student community being forced to resort to such stringent measures, including fasting. This unwanted situation has been created by the incumbent Vice-Chancellor of NEHU, whose actions have led to protests against the high-handedness of the university’s administration,” said MJCTU&A general secretary E Lynshing.

Lynshing called upon the relevant authorities to urgently address the situation, emphasizing that the prolonged protest is already impacting and will continue to impact the students’ academic careers.