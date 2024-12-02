Classes to resume in NEHU from Wednesday

Shillong, Dec 2: The agitating NEHUSU and KSU NEHU Unit on Monday decided to allow resumption of normal classes from Wednesday.

Talking to reporters, NEHUSU general secretary, Toniho S Kharsati said that it has been more than a month that classes had been suspended in view of the protest to demand the removal of Vice Chancellor Prabha Shankar Shukla.

He said that it would not be right to jeopardise the future of students for the sake of this incompetent VC.

Informing that the protest will continue after the classes, he said that they would have the sit-in-demonstration from 3pm to 5pm till Prof Shukla is removed from the university.

NEHUTA president, Lakhon Kma has welcome the decision of the NEHUSU and KSU NEHU Unit to allow resumption of classes.

He also informed that emergent Academic Council meeting is likely to held to review on the academic calendar.