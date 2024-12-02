Monday, December 2, 2024
Classes to resume in NEHU from Wednesday

By: Agencies

Date:

Shillong, Dec 2: The agitating NEHUSU and KSU NEHU Unit on Monday decided to allow resumption of normal classes from Wednesday.

Talking to reporters, NEHUSU general secretary, Toniho S Kharsati said that it has been more than a month that classes had been suspended in view of the protest to demand the removal of Vice Chancellor Prabha Shankar Shukla.

He said that it would not be right to jeopardise the future of students for the sake of this incompetent VC.

Informing that the protest will continue after the classes, he said that they would have the sit-in-demonstration from 3pm to 5pm till Prof Shukla is removed from the university.

NEHUTA president, Lakhon Kma has welcome the decision of the NEHUSU and KSU NEHU Unit to allow resumption of classes.

He also informed that emergent Academic Council meeting is likely to held to review on the academic calendar.

Latest news

Increased intake of plant protein to boost your heart health

Health 0
New Delhi, Dec 2: Eating more plant-based protein than...

Patralekhaa to husband Rajkummar Rao: You are the hardest working man in a room

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, Dec 2: Actress Patralekhaa has heaped praise...

Over 19,135 acres of poppy cultivation destroyed in seven years: Manipur govt report

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, Dec 2:  Various law enforcing agencies, including Manipur...
