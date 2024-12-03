B’desh mission in Agartala suspends visa & consular services

Agartala, Dec 3: A day after the breach of security at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission (AHC) office in Agartala, the mission of the neighbouring country on Tuesday suspended all visa and consular services for the indefinite period, officials said.

The Bangladesh AHC’s head of mission and First Secretary in a notice said: “Given the security situation, all visa and consular services at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission, Agartala will remain suspended until further notice. This comes into effect immediately.”

A senior police official said that after Monday’s incident a huge additional force of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Tripura State Rifles (TSR) and Tripura police have been deployed in and around the Bangladesh AHC office on the outskirts of the capital city Agartala.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Avula Ramesh Reddy is closely supervising the security of the Bangladesh AHC office, the official said. Police also imposed some restrictions on holding protests and demonstrations in the capital city against the atrocities in Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, West Tripura District Superintendent of Police Kiran Kumar K suspended three Sub-Inspector of police — Dilu Jamatia, Debabrata Sinha, and Joynal Hossain — and Assistant Commandant (a DSP rank officer) Kanti Nath Ghosh was withdrawn from his posting due to their negligence of duty during the Monday’s protests against the atrocities on Hindus in the neighbouring country.

The official said that during the protest a delegation of ‘Hindu Sangharsh Samiti’ met the officials of AHC and submitted a memorandum to them, urging the caretaker government of Bangladesh to stop atrocities on the Hindu community and protect their lives and properties.

During this time some activists forcefully entered the complex of the AHC and reportedly “desecrated” the Bangladesh National flag and the police drove out the protesters immediately. “Police during overnight raids in different places detained seven persons in connection with the breach of security at the Bangladesh AHC office,” the official told IANS, adding that after an initial inquiry into their involvement in the incident, a decision would be taken about their arrest.

The official said the state government has also ordered an inquiry into Monday’s incident and the Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Southern Range, would conduct the probe. Soon after the incident, Director General of Police (Intelligence) Anurag and Deputy Inspector General (Intelligence and Southern Range) Krishnendu Chakraborty on Monday afternoon visited the AHC office, on the outskirts of Agartala city, and spoke to the officials of the mission.

The DG (Intelligence) and the DIG (Intelligence) assured the AHC officials that foolproof security would be provided to the mission. Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha condemned the breach of security at the Bangladesh AHC office in Agartala during the protests. In social media posts, the Chief Minister said that a number of people gathered at the foot of the Gandhi statue in Agartala to protest against the massive attack on Hindus in Bangladesh and staged a peaceful sit-in.

“But some youths suddenly tried to enter the office of Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala. I condemn this incident. Peaceful agitations/protests can continue but such behaviour is absolutely not desirable,” said Saha, who also holds the home portfolio. Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a statement in Delhi on Monday said that security has been stepped up for the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi and its Deputy and Assistant High Commissions in the country following a rising number of protests being held against the atrocities being committed on the Hindu community in the neighbouring country.

After a demonstration was held near the office of the AHC of Bangladesh in Agartala, the MEA was quick to point out that diplomatic missions should not be targeted under any circumstances. “The incident (on Monday) of the breach of premises at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala is deeply regrettable.

Diplomatic and consular properties should not be targeted under any circumstances. Government is taking action to step up security arrangements for the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi and their Deputy/Assistant High Commissions in the country,” read the MEA statement.

