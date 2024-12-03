STF-seized drugs worth Rs 70 lakh disposed of in Assam

GUWAHATI, DECEMBER 3 /–/ The drug disposal committee for Special Task Force (STF), Assam disposed of 37,000 bottles of contraband phensedyl cough syrup worth Rs 70 lakh here on Tuesday.

The committee under the chairmanship of Sudhakar Singh, SP (Zone-I), CID, Assam, comprising representatives of the district magistrate, joint director, health, and Narcotics Control Bureau, disposed of the contraband NDPS bottles at a private firm at Panikhaiti here.

“The contraband bottles of 100 ml each, totaling 3,700 litres, were seized by the STF earlier. The total market value of the NDPS items is Rs 70 lakh,” a statement issued by the Assam Police CPRO here said.

It may be noted that STF, Assam has been carrying out operations against NDPS dealers in an uncompromising manner, apprehending 325 NDPS dealers and recovering huge quantities of heroin, opium, ganja, cough syrup, contraband tablets and capsules worth about Rs 800 crore during March 2023 and November 2024. During the period, STF teams conducted 164 operations across Assam.

The drug disposal programme is the second to be carried out by STF, Assam.

“The third drug disposal programme is set to be carried out shortly as the required court order for 3.06 kg heroin, 37.26 kg opium, 3,873 kg ganja and 80,400 contraband capsules and tablets has already been obtained,” the CPRO stated.

The first round of the disposal programme was carried out on March 16, 2024, where a huge quantity of NDPS items seized in connection with 10 registered cases under STF police station was destroyed.