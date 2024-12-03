Wednesday, December 4, 2024
spot_img
News AlertREGIONAL

STF-seized drugs worth Rs 70 lakh disposed of in Assam

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

GUWAHATI, DECEMBER 3 /–/ The drug disposal committee for Special Task Force (STF), Assam disposed of 37,000 bottles of contraband phensedyl cough syrup worth Rs 70 lakh here on Tuesday.

The committee under the chairmanship of Sudhakar Singh, SP (Zone-I), CID, Assam, comprising representatives of the district magistrate, joint director, health, and Narcotics Control Bureau, disposed of the contraband NDPS bottles at a private firm at Panikhaiti here.

“The contraband bottles of 100 ml each, totaling 3,700 litres, were seized by the STF earlier. The total market value of the NDPS items is Rs 70 lakh,” a statement issued by the Assam Police CPRO here said.

It may be noted that STF, Assam has been carrying out operations against NDPS dealers in an uncompromising manner, apprehending 325 NDPS dealers and recovering huge quantities of heroin, opium, ganja, cough syrup, contraband tablets and capsules worth about Rs 800 crore during March 2023 and November 2024. During the period, STF teams conducted 164 operations across Assam.

The drug disposal programme is the second to be carried out by STF, Assam.

“The third drug disposal programme is set to be carried out shortly as the required court order for 3.06 kg heroin, 37.26 kg opium, 3,873 kg ganja and 80,400 contraband capsules and tablets has already been obtained,” the CPRO stated.

The first round of the disposal programme was carried out on March 16, 2024, where a huge quantity of NDPS items seized in connection with 10 registered cases under STF police station was destroyed.

Previous article
Terrorist involved in Gagangir attack killed in Srinagar operation
Next article
B’desh mission in Agartala suspends visa & consular services
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Rajya Sabha approves amendments to Oilfields Act, Union Ministry Puri hails ‘historic move’

New Delhi, Dec 3: The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed the landmark amendments to the Oilfields (Regulation and...
NATIONAL

Maha: BJP MLAs meeting tomorrow to elect legislature party leader

Mumbai, Dec 3: BJP legislators from across Maharashtra have started reaching Mumbai to attend the party’s crucial meeting...
NATIONAL

‘Should have been sympathetic’: SC orders Army to pay Rs 50,000 costs to soldier’s widow

New Delhi, Dec 3:  The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the Indian Army to pay Rs 50,000 costs...
NATIONAL

Bangladesh paradise for all jihadis: VHP’s Vinod Bansal condemns persecution of Hindus

New Delhi, Dec 3:  Vinod Bansal, spokesperson for the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), strongly condemned the worsening situation...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Rajya Sabha approves amendments to Oilfields Act, Union Ministry Puri hails ‘historic move’

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 3: The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday...

Maha: BJP MLAs meeting tomorrow to elect legislature party leader

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Dec 3: BJP legislators from across Maharashtra have...

‘Should have been sympathetic’: SC orders Army to pay Rs 50,000 costs to soldier’s widow

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 3:  The Supreme Court on Tuesday...
Load more

Popular news

Rajya Sabha approves amendments to Oilfields Act, Union Ministry Puri hails ‘historic move’

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 3: The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday...

Maha: BJP MLAs meeting tomorrow to elect legislature party leader

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Dec 3: BJP legislators from across Maharashtra have...

‘Should have been sympathetic’: SC orders Army to pay Rs 50,000 costs to soldier’s widow

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 3:  The Supreme Court on Tuesday...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge