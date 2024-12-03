Cancer Survivor Rozlyn Khan reacts to her legal notice against Navjot Singh Sidhu

Mumbai, Dec 3: Cancer survivor and actress Rozlyn Khan has reacted strongly to the legal notice she recently issued to former cricketer and politician Navjot Singh Sidhu. A few days ago, Rozlyn shared a video expressing her views on Sidhu and his alleged false claims regarding his wife’s cancer treatment.

As a cancer survivor, Rozlyn criticized Sidhu for making what she perceived as casual and misleading remarks about curing cancer. The controversy began when Sidhu mentioned using neem leaves and turmeric during his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu’s cancer treatment.

Supporting Rozlyn’s stance, one of the country’s leading cancer hospitals had previously issued a public statement against such claims. Now, the Chhattisgarh Civil Society has also sent a legal notice to Sidhu, demanding that he submit medical documents related to his wife’s treatment within seven days. Rozlyn, too, has taken legal action by sending her own notice to the former cricketer, accusing him of promoting misinformation. Following this, she took to social media to issue a public statement.

In an Instagram post, Rozlyn wrote, “This is to inform you that Mr Navjot singh siddu is recommending a diet based on his on wife’s journey, but he forgets that it is tried and tested that every cancer patient has a different journey, please dnt follow the empty stomach haldi ,apple cider, cinnamon, and intermittent fasting etc, as chemotherapy leads to nausea, diarrhoea, low platelets, low wbc, mucositis, bleeding gums, and internal bleeding in my case ..his statement was sansational line to grab eyeballs and he succeeded to get attention public figures who are dealing with cancer are roaming around just after chemotherapy, posting everything else but not a single awareness word comes out of their mouth is a trend now ..!.”

She added, “No one is ready to openly share reports or discussing their own case on social media… the word cancer is used for getting media and public attention..! I request all the medical professionals to take strict legal action on the misinformations..’m doing what best | can do for my cancer survivor and warriors.! Let’s boycott all attention seekers and create best environment for cancer to eradicate from our life and their minds.”

Former Punjab Congress president Navjot recently shared the remarkable recovery story of his wife, Navjot Kaur Sidhu, who defied the odds to overcome Stage IV cancer, even after being given just a 3% chance of survival. Navjot’s controversial statements about his wife’s cancer recovery diet have sparked widespread debate, dividing public opinion. While some have applauded his alternative approach using natural remedies like neem leaves and turmeric, others, particularly medical professionals, have criticized his claims as misleading and unscientific.

Adding another dimension to the controversy, Sidhu has alleged that his detractors include powerful entities within the healthcare system, whom he refers to as the “hospital mafia.” According to him, these groups are unhappy with his narrative because it challenges their monopoly over cancer treatment and the associated high costs. Sidhu’s statements have prompted many to question whether the healthcare system prioritizes patient welfare or financial profit.

IANS