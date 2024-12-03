Handique Girls’ College emerges best team at Dr Donkuper Roy Memorial National Debate

Guwahati, Dec 3: The prestigious Dr. Donkupar Roy Memorial National Debate Competition concluded successfully here yesterday at the Central Auditorium of the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM).

The event, organized as part of USTM’s Founder’s Day 2024 celebrations, brought together debaters from prominent institutions across the country, making it a vibrant platform for intellectual exchange. Going forward, this debate will be an annual event in memory of the late Dr. Donkupar Roy, former Chief Minister of Meghalaya, according to a Press Release

The prizes were presented by Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor of USTM, and Prof. G.D. Sharma, Vice Chancellor of USTM. The Best Team Award went to Parismita Kakati and Priyanka Saha from Handique Girls’ College, who received a cash prize of ₹25,000. The Best Debater Award went to Akansha Sarma from National Law University, Assam, with a cash prize of ₹10,000.

The Second Best Debater award went to Gaurav Kashyap from JB Law College, who was awarded ₹7,000. The third Best Debater was Mintu Deka from Gauhati University, and he was awarded ₹4,000.

There were four consolation prizes given to: Namrata Sarma and Sudip Kumar Mukhi from NEHU, Shillong; Tanzil Wazed from Cotton University, and Anuprerona Mahanta from Darrang College.

The debate centered on the thought-provoking topic: “Globalization is a Threat to Indigenous Society.”

Participants represented prestigious institutions from across the nation, including:

University of Delhi, Gauhati University, Amity University Gwalior, Cotton University, NEHU, JB Law College, Assam Royal Global University, Handique Girls’ College, Zakir Husain Delhi College, Shillong Law College, Loreto Convent, SPM Guwahati, B. Borooah College, St. Anthony’s College Shillong, National Law University and Judicial Academy Assam, Kharupetia College, Swahid Sowarani College, and Darul Huda Islamic University.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor of USTM, emphasized the university’s commitment to fostering critical thinking and dialogue. He stated, “The Dr. Donkupar Roy Memorial Debate will serve as a platform to encourage young minds to engage in meaningful discussions on pressing issues, honoring the legacy of an esteemed leader.”