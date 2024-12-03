Rang Ghar, State Zoo poised for major upgrade under central tourism project

Guwahati, Dec 3: Two iconic sites from Assam – Rang Ghar in Sivasagar and the Assam State Zoo and Botanical Garden in Guwahati – have been earmarked for significant upgrades to enhance their tourism potential as part of an ambitious tourism project of the central government.

Notably, the Centre has approved 40 ambitious projects, including the two iconic sites in Assam, aimed at developing tourist sites across 23 states with an investment of Rs 3,295 crore.

“Rang Ghar, an 18th-century architectural treasure built by King Swargadeo Pramatta Singha, will undergo a major transformation at cost of Rs. 94.76 crore,” an official statement issued on Tuesday said.

Originally a royal sports pavilion for traditional Bihu games, the iconic monument in Upper Assam will be developed into a world-class tourist destination while preserving its historical significance.

“The proposed project shall enhance the tourist experience with interventions like tourist information centre, artisan village, food court, modern amphitheatre, clock tower, musical fountain and façade improvement,” the statement said.

On the other hand, Assam State Zoo and Botanical Garden here will undergo a comprehensive development programme to improve visitor amenities and conservation facilities at a project cost of Rs 97.12 crore.

“The programme includes infrastructure development towards visitor amenities such as visitor information centre, restrooms, cafes, signages, pathways, animal enclosures and conservation facilities, electric buggies, safety and security arrangements, eco-friendly zones, interactive exhibits, digital guides to boost the visitor experience at the zoo,” the statement said.

“The proposed project aims to transform the existing infrastructure into a world-class wildlife conservation and tourism destination. The project will elevate the zoo’s appeal by integrating modern zoo-keeping standards, improving animal welfare and enhancing visitor experiences through state-of-the-art facilities,” it said.

Both projects are part of a broader national initiative to bolster India’s tourism infrastructure and create world-class attractions that highlight the country’s rich cultural heritage and natural beauty.

“These developments will not only preserve Assam’s historical and environmental treasures but also generate employment, promote sustainable tourism and enhance the region’s global appeal,” it said.