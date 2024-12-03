Tuesday, December 3, 2024
spot_img
News AlertREGIONAL

Rang Ghar, State Zoo poised for major upgrade under central tourism project

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Guwahati, Dec 3: Two iconic sites from Assam – Rang Ghar in Sivasagar and the Assam State Zoo and Botanical Garden in Guwahati – have been earmarked for significant upgrades to enhance their tourism potential as part of an ambitious tourism project of the central government.

Notably, the Centre has approved 40 ambitious projects, including the two iconic sites in Assam, aimed at developing tourist sites across 23 states with an investment of Rs 3,295 crore.

“Rang Ghar, an 18th-century architectural treasure built by King Swargadeo Pramatta Singha, will undergo a major transformation at cost of Rs. 94.76 crore,” an official statement issued on Tuesday said.

Originally a royal sports pavilion for traditional Bihu games, the iconic monument in Upper Assam will be developed into a world-class tourist destination while preserving its historical significance.

“The proposed project shall enhance the tourist experience with interventions like tourist information centre, artisan village, food court, modern amphitheatre, clock tower, musical fountain and façade improvement,” the statement said.

On the other hand, Assam State Zoo and Botanical Garden here will undergo a comprehensive development programme to improve visitor amenities and conservation facilities at a project cost of Rs 97.12 crore.

“The programme includes infrastructure development towards visitor amenities such as visitor information centre, restrooms, cafes, signages, pathways, animal enclosures and conservation facilities, electric buggies, safety and security arrangements, eco-friendly zones, interactive exhibits, digital guides to boost the visitor experience at the zoo,” the statement said.

“The proposed project aims to transform the existing infrastructure into a world-class wildlife conservation and tourism destination. The project will elevate the zoo’s appeal by integrating modern zoo-keeping standards, improving animal welfare and enhancing visitor experiences through state-of-the-art facilities,” it said.

Both projects are part of a broader national initiative to bolster India’s tourism infrastructure and create world-class attractions that highlight the country’s rich cultural heritage and natural beauty.

“These developments will not only preserve Assam’s historical and environmental treasures but also generate employment, promote sustainable tourism and enhance the region’s global appeal,” it said.

Previous article
US DoJ’s Adani indictment to fizzle away soon like hedge funds: Mark Mobius
Next article
Terrorist involved in Gagangir attack killed in Srinagar operation
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Terrorist involved in Gagangir attack killed in Srinagar operation

Srinagar, Dec 3: A local militant involved in the Gagangir terror attack on October 20 was killed on...
INTERNATIONAL

US DoJ’s Adani indictment to fizzle away soon like hedge funds: Mark Mobius

New Delhi, Dec 3: Despite the earlier hedge funds allegations, the Adani Group made a roaring comeback on...
NATIONAL

Assam CM meets DoNER minister; discusses development projects in state

Guwahati, Dec 3: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region...
MEGHALAYA

International Day of Persons with Disabilities observed in Shillong

Shillong, Dec 3: The International Day of Persons with Disabilities was  observed at the U Soso Tham Auditorium...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Terrorist involved in Gagangir attack killed in Srinagar operation

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, Dec 3: A local militant involved in the...

US DoJ’s Adani indictment to fizzle away soon like hedge funds: Mark Mobius

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 3: Despite the earlier hedge funds...

Assam CM meets DoNER minister; discusses development projects in state

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Dec 3: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...
Load more

Popular news

Terrorist involved in Gagangir attack killed in Srinagar operation

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, Dec 3: A local militant involved in the...

US DoJ’s Adani indictment to fizzle away soon like hedge funds: Mark Mobius

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 3: Despite the earlier hedge funds...

Assam CM meets DoNER minister; discusses development projects in state

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Dec 3: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge