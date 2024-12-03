Tuesday, December 3, 2024
NATIONAL

Terrorist involved in Gagangir attack killed in Srinagar operation

By: Migrate Admin

Date:

Srinagar, Dec 3: A local militant involved in the Gagangir terror attack on October 20 was killed on Tuesday in an anti-terrorist operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s (J&K) Srinagar district.

Officials said that a terrorist identified as LeT commander, Junaid Ramzan Bhat from Qaimoh area of Kulgam district was killed in an encounter with the security forces in Dachigam (Harwan) area of Srinagar on Tuesday.

“He was wanted for his involvement in the Gagangir attack in Ganderbal district on October 20 in which seven people including six non-local workers of an infrastructure company and a local doctor were killed.

“A US made M4 assault rifle was recovered from the encounter site”, officials said. Police said in a statement on X “#OPDachigam: In the ongoing operation, one #terrorist is killed and has been identified as Junaid Ahmed Bhat (LeT, Category A). The said terrorist was involved in civilian killing at Gagangir,

Ganderbal and several other terror attacks.” An investigation into the Gagangir terror attack had revealed that two terrorists, one a foreign mercenary and another a local LeT ultra, belonging to Kulgam district had carried out the cowardly attack on civilian workers. The operation is still going on in the area, officials added.

Firing exchanges had taken place late on Monday evening between the security forces and terrorists in the upper mountain belt of Harwan area in Srinagar district. “These firing exchanges started during a Cordon &Search Operation (CASO) launched by the security forces after specific input about the presence of terrorists in the area.

“One terrorist has been killed in this operation so far. The cordon around the area where terrorists are believed to be hiding has been tightened. The operation was resumed with the first light on Tuesday morning”, officials said.

Security forces have increased operations against the terrorists in the recent past following a number of attacks carried out by the ultras. Terrorists killed seven people on October 20 when they attacked the workers camp of an infrastructure project company in Gagangir area of Ganderbal district.

On October 24, terrorists killed three Army soldiers and two civilian porters when they attacked an Army vehicle in Botapathri area of Gulmarg in Baramulla district. The killings of nine civilians and three Army soldiers in the two attacks of Gagangir and Gulmarg were widely condemned. On November 2, terrorists hurled a grenade at the busy Sunday Market near the tourist reception centre in Srinagar.

A 42-year-old mother of three children was killed and nine other civilians injured in this grenade attack. J&K Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha said after these two attacks that those involved would have to pay a huge price. He said every drop of civilian blood shed would be avenged. Security forces have aggressively started targeting terrorists, their Over Ground Workers (OGWs) and sympathisers.

IANS

