Charles, Mukul may join Cong ahead of 2028 elections: Pala

SHILLONG, Dec 3: In an annoucement that could have far-reaching implications on the political landscape of the state, Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee president, Vincent H Pala on Tuesday said Meghalaya Trinamool Congress chief, Charles Pyngrope is likely to join the Congress ahead of the 2028 Assembly elections and once he joins, Mukul Sangma will follow suit.

“I welcome him if he comes. But I don’t think he can come now because of the anti-defection law. Hopefully he will join in 2028. I think after Charles (Pyngrope) joins Congress, Mukul (Sangma) will also follow,” Pala told The Shillong Times.

Asked if any condition has been set by the duo regarding his position in the MPCC, Pala said, “I don’t know as that was not discussed at my level.”

To a query if both the leaders are in touch with the State Congress, he said, “I go and visit Charles as a friend and we always meet but I haven’t met Mukul for quite a long time.”

Have not thought of going back to Congress: Pyngrope

Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) Meghalaya president Charles Pyngrope on Tuesday dismissed the speculation that he will return to Congress.

The Nongthymmai MLA said he is a “one-man army” and he has not thought of making a comeback to the grand old party although he admitted that he was under increasing pressure from his party leaders and workers to join Congress.

“There is a pressure on me but I cannot succumb to the pressure because the rules do not allow it,” he had said.

The TMC’s Nongthymmai block was dissolved recently after more than 1,300 party members joined the Congress. This gave rise to the speculation that Pyngrope will return to Congress.

Reacting to the exodus of the TMC members, Pyngrope said, “They all left me and I could not stop them. What can I do?”

He said Congress needs good leadership. “Procedure” has to be followed for the revival of Congress, said Pyngrope who was with the party for 13 years until deserting it and joining TMC three years ago.

He categorically stated that Congress will have to elect its state president through an election. He said it has been long that the party has not followed that process.

“Once the system is followed, everything will fall in place and there will be no complaints,” he said, insisting that the party has to move with time.

Asked if he will join Congress after its president Vincent H Pala exits from the post, Pyngrope said he is ready to work with anybody. He also said that neither any political party has approached him nor has he thought of joining any other party.

“I am still the president of TMC,” he signed off.

Want to continue as MPCC chief till 2028: Pala

The MPCC chief also made it clear that he wished to continue to lead the State Congress till 2028 and ensure that he discharges his duty properly during the Assembly polls unlike the previous elections where he was given a very limited time.

“I’m nominated or rather appointed. It is not that I won through elections. So normally in the Congress, five years is the tenure for a president. Earlier it was three years, but it has been amended. I hope that as long as I do my best, the party will let me continue,” Pala said.

“I was appointed just before the 2023 elections. At the same time almost everybody quit. So there was a lot of impact on the party. But this time, I think I have ample time to restructure and reorganise the party. We are in a better position as of today,” he added.

He also sounded confident that the Congress will do better than expected in the upcoming district council polls.