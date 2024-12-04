Wednesday, December 4, 2024
MEGHALAYA

VIP culture should not exist: Pyngrope

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, Dec 3: Meghalaya TMC president, Charles Pyngrope on Tuesday said VIP culture should not exist in Shillong or Meghalaya or any other place.
Referring to parliamentarians in European countries, he said they only have a “P” sign on their vehicle number plates to indicate the person is an MP.
“It is the people who are VIPs. We are their servants,” he said.
According to Pyngrope, the notification that lays down the set of rules for VIPs needs to be reviewed. He said he has been allotted a PSO as per the rules but he feels that it is not needed for him.
He said before providing police protection to anyone, bet it a common man or a religious figure, the government should assess if the person needs extra protection.

No upgrade of agri college to university
Charles, Mukul may join Cong ahead of 2028 elections: Pala
