Wednesday, December 4, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

GH stakeholders against any change in job quota policy

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

TURA, Dec 3: Stakeholders from Garo Hills including local organisations, NGOs and civil societies have asked the Expert Committee on the State Reservation Policy to maintain status quo on the job reservation policy.
The stakeholders felt that the existing job reservation of 40% for the Garos, 40% for Khasis and Jaintias, 5% for other tribes and 15% for unreserved or general category be maintained and not changed.
The two-day public hearing on December 2 and 3 in Tura saw the participation of prominent organisations from Garo Hills like the GSU, FKJGP, ADE, FAF and AYWO.
Speaking shortly after the public hearing on the second day, GSU president Zikku Balgra N Marak said it was made clear to the expert committee that the status quo should be maintained.
“We have highlighted the importance of maintaining the existing policy as before. We produced facts and figures as well as records to the committee and they have assured to take all our views and suggestions into consideration,” Marak said.
The expert committee had conducted public hearings in Shillong and is expected to hold a similar hearing in Williamnagar.

Previous article
Majestic Dance Academy wins big at Step Battle Dance – Season 1 finale
Next article
No upgrade of agri college to university
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Army soldiers guarding the perimeter of the Indian High Commission check the identity of a person during an anti-India protest in Dhaka, Bangladesh,...

MEGHALAYA

Conduct aerial survey of mined coal: HC to govt

SHILLONG, Dec 3: The state government has been asked to immediately conduct an aerial survey to find out...
MEGHALAYA

Panel pokes government on ‘unlimited’ coal transport

SHILLONG, Dec 3: The one-man committee of retired Judge BP Katakey, in its 26th interim report, asked the...
NATIONAL

God’s caste? Protests erupt in Mathura over claims that Lord Krishna was a Jat

UP Police register FIR, begin investigation Mathura (UP), Dec 3: Wall inscriptions claiming that Lord Krishna was a Jat...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Load more

Popular news

Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge