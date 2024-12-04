GH stakeholders against any change in job quota policy

TURA, Dec 3: Stakeholders from Garo Hills including local organisations, NGOs and civil societies have asked the Expert Committee on the State Reservation Policy to maintain status quo on the job reservation policy.

The stakeholders felt that the existing job reservation of 40% for the Garos, 40% for Khasis and Jaintias, 5% for other tribes and 15% for unreserved or general category be maintained and not changed.

The two-day public hearing on December 2 and 3 in Tura saw the participation of prominent organisations from Garo Hills like the GSU, FKJGP, ADE, FAF and AYWO.

Speaking shortly after the public hearing on the second day, GSU president Zikku Balgra N Marak said it was made clear to the expert committee that the status quo should be maintained.

“We have highlighted the importance of maintaining the existing policy as before. We produced facts and figures as well as records to the committee and they have assured to take all our views and suggestions into consideration,” Marak said.

The expert committee had conducted public hearings in Shillong and is expected to hold a similar hearing in Williamnagar.