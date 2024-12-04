No upgrade of agri college to university

SHILLONG, Dec 3: The Union government has made it clear that there is no proposal to upgrade the College of Agriculture at Kyrdemkulai into a university.

Replying to an unstarred question from Shillong MP Ricky AJ Syngkon, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Bhagirath Choudhary said there are three central agricultural universities, four Indian Council of Agricultural Research deemed universities, and four central universities with agriculture faculty and there is no proposal to upgrade existing colleges of agriculture to full-fledged universities.

The MoS said that since agriculture including agricultural education is a state subject, the state government can upgrade or open a new agricultural university as per the requirement of the state for the purpose of agricultural education, research and extension.