Thursday, December 5, 2024
Form separate nation if can’t ensure security of Hindus in B’desh: Devkinandan to UN

By: Migrate Admin

Date:

Varanasi, Dec 5: Renowned spiritual guru Devkinandan Thakur has written to the United Nations (UN) on Thursday, urging the body to create a separate country for Hindus in Bangladesh if they are unable to ensure their safety.

His appeal comes in the wake of the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, a prominent spokesperson for the Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote, who was detained under sedition charges. The arrest followed allegations by former Bangladesh National Party (BNP) leader Firoze Khan, claiming that Das had disrespected the national flag of the country.

The denial of bail for Das has sparked protests across Bangladesh, particularly in Dhaka and Chattogram. Speaking to IANS, Thakur expressed frustration with the UN’s lack of response, stating, “The UN was founded to stand up for humanity when attacked, but it is silent now. In Bangladesh, Das’ lawyers were beaten, and violence is being unleashed against Hindus, with women and children attacked and homes torched. This cruelty should concern the UN.”

Thakur further demanded international intervention, urging that if the Bangladesh government cannot protect Hindus, the UN should consider creating a separate territory for them. “Hindus have sacrificed their lives in the creation of Bangladesh. I will not tolerate cruelty towards them,” he added.

Meanwhile, the legal proceedings against Chinmoy Krishna Das continue, with a Bangladesh court setting January 2, 2025, as the next hearing date. Das will remain in custody until then on alleged sedition charges.

The arrest has drawn criticism from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), which condemned the denial of bail. ISKCON has also expressed concern, revealing that two monks and the secretary of Das have been detained by Bangladeshi authorities.

In a related development, a petition has been filed to ban ISKCON in Bangladesh, accusing the organisation of provoking communal unrest, a claim that has further fueled tensions in the region. ISKCON Kolkata Vice President Radharaman has also called for heightened security for Das’ lawyer, citing the recent attack on a previous advocate.

IANS

