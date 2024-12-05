Thursday, December 5, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Mahakumbh ’25 will be a global showcase of India’s rich cultural heritage & Sanatan, says Jaiveer Singh

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Dec 5:  Uttar Pradesh’s Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh expressed confidence that Mahakumbh 2025 will play a pivotal role in showcasing India’s rich cultural heritage and Sanatan traditions globally.

Speaking on the progress of preparations, he told IANS, “The arrangements for Mahakumbh are progressing in full swing. We are committed to welcoming all devotees, irrespective of their origin—whether from different states of India or other countries. We aim to host them with unmatched arrangements that combine magnificence, divinity, and cultural vibrancy.”

“This grand festival will reaffirm India’s timeless values and ideals while fostering spiritual and cultural unity,” he added. He emphasised the collaborative efforts between the state and Central governments, stating, “We are fully committed to ensuring that this event embodies both grandeur and spiritual essence, reflecting the best of Indian culture and traditions.”

Minister Singh further detailed the government’s strategic approach, explaining that responsibilities have been distributed among various state ministers to invite participation from across India and abroad.

He noted, “Our delegation visited Arunachal Pradesh to encourage participation. Recently, we organised a significant event at the Ashoka Hotel in Delhi, attended by more than 50 diplomats and representatives from various countries, including the Union Minister for Tourism and Culture. Through them, we extended invitations to people worldwide to join this unparalleled spiritual and cultural celebration.”

The Mahakumbh is considered to be the world’s largest spiritual and cultural gathering. The Maha Kumbh Mela of 2025 is going to be held at Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26. It is the world’s largest public gathering and collective act of faith. This congregation primarily, includes ascetics, saints, seers and pilgrims from all walks of life. Mahakumbh Mela, in Hinduism, is a religious pilgrimage observed every 12 years.

IANS

Previous article
BGT 2024-25: Rohit Sharma confirms Rahul-Jaiswal as opening pair for Adelaide Test
Next article
Form separate nation if can’t ensure security of Hindus in B’desh: Devkinandan to UN
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Tribunal established by Sheikh Hasina bans former PM’s speeches in Bangladesh

Dhaka, Dec 5: Terming it as a "hate speech", a domestic war crimes tribunal in Bangladesh on Thursday...
News Alert

PM Modi hails jr hockey team’s ‘unmatched skill, unwavering grit’ after Asia Cup triumph

New Delhi, Dec 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded Indian men's junior team for winning the...
News Alert

Bumrah, Jansen, Rauf nominated for ICC Men’s Player of the Month award

New Delhi, Dec 5: Fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah, Marco Jansen and Haris Rauf have been nominated for ICC...
INTERNATIONAL

Putin lauds PM Modi’s ‘Make in India’ policy, says Russia willing to invest

Moscow, Dec 5: President Vladimir Putin praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'India-first' policy and the 'Make in India'...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Tribunal established by Sheikh Hasina bans former PM’s speeches in Bangladesh

INTERNATIONAL 0
Dhaka, Dec 5: Terming it as a "hate speech",...

PM Modi hails jr hockey team’s ‘unmatched skill, unwavering grit’ after Asia Cup triumph

News Alert 0
New Delhi, Dec 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

Bumrah, Jansen, Rauf nominated for ICC Men’s Player of the Month award

News Alert 0
New Delhi, Dec 5: Fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah, Marco...
Load more

Popular news

Tribunal established by Sheikh Hasina bans former PM’s speeches in Bangladesh

INTERNATIONAL 0
Dhaka, Dec 5: Terming it as a "hate speech",...

PM Modi hails jr hockey team’s ‘unmatched skill, unwavering grit’ after Asia Cup triumph

News Alert 0
New Delhi, Dec 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

Bumrah, Jansen, Rauf nominated for ICC Men’s Player of the Month award

News Alert 0
New Delhi, Dec 5: Fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah, Marco...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge