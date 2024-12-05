Mahakumbh ’25 will be a global showcase of India’s rich cultural heritage & Sanatan, says Jaiveer Singh

New Delhi, Dec 5: Uttar Pradesh’s Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh expressed confidence that Mahakumbh 2025 will play a pivotal role in showcasing India’s rich cultural heritage and Sanatan traditions globally.

Speaking on the progress of preparations, he told IANS, “The arrangements for Mahakumbh are progressing in full swing. We are committed to welcoming all devotees, irrespective of their origin—whether from different states of India or other countries. We aim to host them with unmatched arrangements that combine magnificence, divinity, and cultural vibrancy.”

“This grand festival will reaffirm India’s timeless values and ideals while fostering spiritual and cultural unity,” he added. He emphasised the collaborative efforts between the state and Central governments, stating, “We are fully committed to ensuring that this event embodies both grandeur and spiritual essence, reflecting the best of Indian culture and traditions.”

Minister Singh further detailed the government’s strategic approach, explaining that responsibilities have been distributed among various state ministers to invite participation from across India and abroad.

He noted, “Our delegation visited Arunachal Pradesh to encourage participation. Recently, we organised a significant event at the Ashoka Hotel in Delhi, attended by more than 50 diplomats and representatives from various countries, including the Union Minister for Tourism and Culture. Through them, we extended invitations to people worldwide to join this unparalleled spiritual and cultural celebration.”

The Mahakumbh is considered to be the world’s largest spiritual and cultural gathering. The Maha Kumbh Mela of 2025 is going to be held at Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26. It is the world’s largest public gathering and collective act of faith. This congregation primarily, includes ascetics, saints, seers and pilgrims from all walks of life. Mahakumbh Mela, in Hinduism, is a religious pilgrimage observed every 12 years.

