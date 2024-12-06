Friday, December 6, 2024
Indira Gandhi Peace Prize 2024 for ex-Chile Prez Michelle Bachelet

New Delhi, Dec 6: Michelle Bachelet, the former President of Chile and a global advocate for human rights, has been awarded the 2024 Indira Gandhi Prize for Peace, Disarmament, and Development.

The announcement was made by an international jury chaired by Shivshankar Menon, former National Security Advisor and Foreign Secretary of India. “The Indira Gandhi Prize for Peace, Disarmament and Development for 2024 is awarded to Her Excellency Michelle Bachelet for the example and inspiration that she is to women and men around the world of steadfastly striving for peace, gender equality, human rights, democracy and development in difficult circumstances and her contributions to India’s relations with Chile,” a statement said.

Bachelet, whose full name is Veronica Michelle Bachelet Jeria, is celebrated worldwide for her steadfast commitment to peace, equality, and human rights. In her illustrious career, she has held key positions, including being the Founding Director of UN Women, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, and serving two terms as Chile’s first female President.

She has consistently championed gender equality and the rights of marginalised communities, leaving an indelible impact both domestically and internationally. Born on September 29, 1951, in La Cisterna, Santiago Province, Chile, Bachelet faced significant personal and political challenges during General Augusto Pinochet’s dictatorship. Following her arrest, imprisonment, and torture in 1973, she went into exile in Australia and later Germany.

Undeterred, she returned to Chile to contribute to its political transformation and was elected President in 2006 and again in 2014. During her presidency, Bachelet introduced sweeping education and tax reforms. Her tenure also witnessed the signing of a free trade agreement between India and Chile, enhancing bilateral ties.

Beyond her presidency, Bachelet led global efforts to promote gender equality as the first Director of UN Women from 2010 to 2013. Later, as UN High Commissioner for Human Rights from 2018 to 2022, she vocally addressed critical global issues, including the denial of human rights in Palestine and other conflict zones.

Her unwavering commitment to LGBTQ+ rights, democracy, and progressive values has made her an inspirational figure worldwide. Despite facing criticism, she has remained a tireless advocate for peace and justice.

The Indira Gandhi Prize recognises Bachelet’s extraordinary contributions to promoting gender equality, democracy, and development, as well as strengthening India-Chile relations. Her resilience and dedication serve as a beacon of hope for men and women across the globe.

IANS

