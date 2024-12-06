National Nuggets

Court sends AAP MLA to 1-day judicial custody

New Delhi, Dec 5: A Delhi court on Thursday sent AAP’s Uttam Nagar MLA Naresh Balyan to a day’s judicial custody in a case related to alleged organised crimes. Balyan was sent to judicial custody after a special court noted that the arguments on Delhi police application seeking his 10-day custody for interrogation in case lodged under the stringent MCOCA, would require more time. The arguments on the police plea remained inconclusive and would resume on December 6. (PTI)

Two drown while kayaking

Pune, Dec 5: Two men drowned in Pawna dam in Pune’s Maval tehsil while kayaking, a police official said on Thursday. One of them fell off the kayak and started drowning, after which a friend jumped off another kayak to save him, resulting in both of them losing their lives, the Lonavala rural police station official said. A video clip of the incident went viral on social media, which showed several of their friends standing on the bank of the waterbody. (PTI)

Leopard dies in Odisha zoo

Sambalpur, Dec 5: A seven-year-old female leopard died in Sambalpur Zoo in Odisha while undergoing treatment for uterus infection, a forest officer said on Thursday. The leopard, named ‘Rani’, underwent treatment on Wednesday evening after the feline started vomiting. Veterinarians observed the discharge of pus from her reproductive organs. Accordingly, three anti-inflammatory and antibiotic injections were administered, she said. However, the animal went through respiratory distress and blood came out from its mouth, before it died. (PTI)

Farmers’ ‘jatha’ will march to Delhi today

Chandigarh, Dec 5: A ‘jatha’ of 101 farmers will embark on a march to Delhi at 1 pm Friday from the Shambhu border protest site, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher has said. Addressing a press conference at Shambhu border on Thursday, Pandher said, “The jatha will march towards Delhi. What the government will do, it is for them to think. We will begin our march towards Delhi at 1 pm from the Shambhu border.” He said that even now if the government stop them from carrying out their march, it will be a “moral victory” for them. (PTI)

Narrow escape for students as school bus catches fire

Pune, Dec 5: At least 15 students on board a school bus had a narrow escape after the vehicle caught fire in Kharadi area of Maharashtra’s Pune city on Thursday, officials said. The incident took place in Tulja Bhavani Nagar locality in the afternoon when students were being dropped home after the school hours. (PTI)