WORLD WATCH

Imran Khan indicted in army headquarters attack case

Islamabad, Dec 5: A court in Pakistan on Thursday indicted former prime minister Imran Khan, along with several other leaders and workers of his party, in the General Headquarters (GHQ) attack case. Khan pleaded not guilty after the charges were read out to him. The jailed founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party was among the 143 accused named in the case registered at R A Bazar police station in Rawalpindi following the attack at the army’s headquarters on May 9, 2023. (PTI)

2 injured in California school shooting, gunman dead

Palermo, Dec 5: Two students were wounded in a shooting Wednesday at a Northern California elementary school and the gunman is believed to have killed himself, sheriff’s officials said. The wounded students were taken to hospitals in unknown condition after the shooting at Feather River School of Seventh-Day Adventists in Palermo, Butte County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Megan McMann said. The suspect died after apparently shooting himself, McMann said. A motive was unknown. (AP)

14 more Indian fishermen arrested by SL

Colombo, Dec 5: The Sri Lankan Navy has said it has arrested 14 more Indian fishermen for allegedly fishing in the island nation’s territorial waters and seized two fishing trawlers. The arrests took place on Wednesday off the coast of the northeastern district of Mannar. With this arrest, so far this year 529 Indian fishermen have been arrested and 68 trawlers confiscated, the navy said. (PTI)

Congo ‘on alert’ after mystery disease kills dozens

Kinshasa, Dec 5: Congo’s health minister said Thursday the government is on alert over a mystery flu-like disease that in recent weeks killed dozens of people, nearly half of which were children. Authorities have so far confirmed 71 deaths, including 27 people who died in hospitals and 44 in the community in the southern Kwango province, health minister Roger Kamba said. “The Congolese government is on general alert regarding this disease,” Kamba said, without providing more details. Of the victims at the hospitals, 10 died due to lack of blood transfusion and 17 as a result of respiratory problems, he said. (AP)

Wanted Chinese man arrested in Indonesia

Jakarta, Dec 5: Indonesian authorities have arrested a Chinese man sought by Beijing for allegedly helping transfer and laundering almost USD 18 million from a criminal online gambling group in China, officials said Thursday. Yan Zhenxing was detained Monday by immigration officers at a cross-border ferry terminal on Batam island, next to Singapore. Yuldi Yusman, the Director of Immigration Supervision and Enforcement, said Yan was arrested following an Interpol red notice for him. The notices request law enforcement agencies worldwide to detain or arrest a suspect wanted by a specific country. (AP)