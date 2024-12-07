Saturday, December 7, 2024
BGT 2024-25: Shami likely for Melbourne and Sydney, Brisbane might be a little too early, says Shastri

By: Agencies

Date:

Adelaide, Dec 7: Former India head coach and commentator Ravi Shastri believes that experienced pacer Mohammed Shami is likely to play in the last two Tests of the Border-Gasvaskar Trophy in Melbourne and Sydney, respectively.

Shastri said Shami’s addition to India’s squad will bolster the visitors’ pace attack that currently relies on the shoulder of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj with youngster Harshit Rana playing as the third seamer ahead of Akash Deep in the first two Tests.

After making his impressive debut in Perth where India registered a dominating 295-run win, Rana proved to be a weak cog in India’s pace bowling as he leaked too many runs in Australia’s ongoing first innings at Adelaide Oval. The youngster bagged four wickets in his debut Test as he returned with the figures of 3-48 in the first innings while adding one more in the second innings.

“The quicker he (Shami) reaches here, the better,” Shastri said while commentating on Star Sports. Shami has been out of the Indian team since the last year’s ODI World Cup final against Australia in Ahmedabad.

However, the pacer returned to competitive cricket for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy last month and is currently playing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy to prove his fitness before getting a clearance from the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

As per the Cricbuzz report, Shami has not yet received fitness clearance, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is still undecided when he can be sent to Australia. The Sports Science wing at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru has yet to provide the BCCI with a comprehensive all-clear report.

“I think Brisbane might be a little too early, maybe Melbourne and Sydney,” Shastri said. Shami showcased his prowess in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, claiming eight wickets in seven matches for Bengal. More importantly, the 34-year-old pacer, returning after a year-long injury break, left a strong impression with his performances.

However, the key evaluation remains whether he can endure the rigours of Test cricket. Despite his absence being felt in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) series, Shami is unlikely to fly to Australia immediately.

There is speculation about his availability for the Boxing Day Test at the MCG starting December 26, though sources suggest this is optimistic, and he might not join the squad at all. Currently, Shami is with Bengal, preparing for their knockout clash against Chandigarh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy pre-quarterfinals at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on November 9.

In the IPL mega auction held in Jeddah last month, Shami was acquired by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 10 crore. If fully fit, he is expected to return to IPL action after missing the 2024 season due to ankle surgery.

IANS

Previous article
Stir intensifies as Manipur man remains untraced after 13 days; 2,000 soldiers continue search
Next article
3-judge Special Bench of SC to hear pleas against Places of Worship Act on Dec 12
