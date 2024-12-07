Check PM, CM, MLA’s vehicles at entry points for drugs: Shullai

SHILLONG, Dec 6: South Shillong MLA and BJP leader Sanbor Shullai on Friday stressed that all vehicles, including those of the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister and the MLAs should be checked at the entry and exit points of the state to deal with the menace of drugs.

He made the statement after he had organised a consultation programme with the citizens of municipal areas of his constituency. The chief of Anti-Narcotic Task Force also attended the programme.

“We need to seal the entry and exit points. Each and every vehicle, whether it belongs to PM, CM or MLAs, using siren or even my vehicle should be checked thoroughly,” Shullai said.

He said everyone knows drugs are brought to Meghalaya from Myanmar and Manipur through Assam.

He asked the police and other stakeholders to be sincere in their efforts to tackle the drug problem. The anti-infiltration staff deployed at the entry points of the state should sincerely conduct the checking of vehicles to ensure that drugs and illegal immigrants do not enter the state, he added.

Stating that there are cases where personnel of armed forces and Meghalaya Police were found involved in drug trafficking, he said he has already made his suggestions on the matter before Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.

Shullai expressed concern that theft cases are also increasing in Shillong. He said incidents of burglary were reported from some churches.

He suggested community patrolling at night. He said the drug situation improved in the Cantonment area following the arrest of drug supplier Aisha Khatoon alias Pahari who is now in judicial custody.